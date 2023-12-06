Andre 3000 Reveals What He Almost Named His Album

Andre 3000 stunned a lot of fans recently when he decided to come out with an album predominantly containing flutes. Overall, the artist has taken quite a liking to the instrument over the last few years. Consequently, it shouldn't have been too surprising that it would lead to him making an album with the instrument. Of course, fans were hoping for a rap album, but that is not what they got. Instead, they received a dope instrumental project that was made for the vibe sesh.

In a new interview with Citizen Magazine, Andre 3000 got to talk about his new album. During this conversation, he explained his vision and how the album actually had a different name at first. Everything Is Too Loud was the original title. In the end, however, the artist felt like it didn't suit his vision properly. Overall, he saw it as more of a negative title than a positive one.

Andre 3000 On His Vision

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 28: Rapper Andre 3000 of Outkast performs onstage during the BET Experience at L.A. Live on June 28, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

“We’re the loudest that we’ve ever been,” André explained in the interview. “At one point, the album was called Everything Is Too Loud. But then I just felt like that’s a negative title. You know? I didn’t want to put negative energy out. So I was like, ‘What’s a positive way to say the same thing?’ So New Blue Sun is introducing a new kind of volume, you know? It’s looking past the complaint and trying to figure out, well, what can we do about it?”

This new album has gotten quite a bit of critical acclaim. Furthermore, it has created a debate on longevity in hip-hop and whether older artists still have things to talk about. Needless to say, the album is stirring up conversation. Let us know your thoughts on the album, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists.

