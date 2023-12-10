Yasiin Bey, F.K.A. Mos Def, Gives Andre 3000 Flute Track A Rap Verse At Dubai Show

Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def, is one of hip-hop's all-time greats, a quality that he keeps on proving. Moreover, he recently held a show in Dubai on Saturday (December 9), and he had a very special surprise for the crowd, who seemed to be having an amazing time. At one point of the concert, the other half of Black Star began to rap over the opening track to André 3000's new album, New Blue Sun. If you didn't already know, this project is entirely instrumental and steeped in New Age, spiritual jazz, and ambient traditions. As such, it's quite the treat to hear one rap legend give his own unique take, via a melodic and killer verse, to the new lane that another rap legend ventures into.

Furthermore, Yasiin Bey is not the first to engage in this kind of tribute and genre fusion. For example, Lupe Fiasco also rapped over New Blue Sun's opener, which gave Andre 3000's song some uniquely creative and expertly rapped lyrics to go along with it. This was one point of contention for many in the hip-hop community: why isn't one of the best rappers alive rapping?! That's a debate we won't engage in here, but perhaps it's more important to celebrate how this new work is clearly still inspiring rappers left and right.

Read More: The Alchemist Premieres New Music With Yasiin Bey, F.K.A. Mos Def, At Los Angeles Show

Yasiin Bey Adds Verse To A New Blue Sun Cut: Watch

Meanwhile, there are other rap exponents in addition to Yasiin Bey and Lupe Fiasco who think that New Blue Sun holds some real weight in the game. One curious and interesting suggestion came from Paul Wall, who gave 3 Stacks major props for his new effort. However, he posited that a chopped-and-screwed version of the improvisational LP could actually be quite compelling and exciting. It certainly wasn't the first thing that came to mind when we heard "Andre's flute album," but who are we to judge?

On that note, though, what do you think of Bey's verse on this song? Where do you fall on the debate around whether this is an interesting or worthwhile thing for MCs to do? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Yasiin Bey and Andre 3000.

Read More: Andre 3000 On Fan Response To His New Album: "I Don't Know What Else I Could Do"

[via]