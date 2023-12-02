The Alchemist Premieres New Music With Yasiin Bey, F.K.A. Mos Def, At Los Angeles Show

The Alchemist recently hosted a one-off show along with MIKE and Wiki to perform their new 2023 album, Faith Is A Rock. On Thursday (November 30), he and these two amazing MCs hit the Teragram Ballroom and performed together for the first time. However, one of the most exciting parts of the show happened when Uncle Al previewed new music with the one and only Yasiin Bey, which many of you might know better as Mos Def. In fact, it's a bit of a left hook: rather than rap through the beat, he decided to take on a more melodic delivery as he muses through his themes. Regardless, it was still a great taste.

Moreover, The Alchemist and Yasiin Bey don't have much of a collaborative history, which makes this all the more exciting. Still, the former has worked with the latter's Black Star partner, Talib Kweli, so we can assume that they have a lot to love for each other. That legendary collaboration turned 25 years old this year, which also adds another touching angle to this premiere. Even after all these years, Bey remains one of the most respected, beloved, and influential MCs of all time.

Read More: The Alchemist Answers Kid Cudi's Joint Album Tweet

The Alchemist & Yasiin Bey's New Material: Listen

Of course, this also prompts some speculation– or rather, pipe dreams– about a joint project between him and Uncle Al. After all, the iconic producer is well-known for crafting some of the best collab albums in rap history, and keeps dropping excellent team-ups. Faith Is A Rock is just one example from this year, with another being the impeccably crafted VOIR DIRE with Earl Sweatshirt. With this history in mind, it's only natural that fans want to see what he can unlock within any other MCs over the course of a full LP.

Meanwhile, the artist formerly known as Mos Def took some time earlier in 2023 to pay respect to some of hip-hop's titans. Much like how the beatmaker is a pivotal part of so many careers, De La Soul is even more important, and he thanked them for paving the way for him and so many others. All these artists continue to make great strides today, and it's exciting to see how legends keep growing. On that note, check back in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on The Alchemist and Yasiin Bey.

Read More: Yasiin Bey Might Have To Send Tour Money To His Child's Mother

[via]