The Alchemist Answers Kid Cudi’s Joint Album Tweet

Kid Cudi found a pretty unique way to secure a collaborative album with one of the best producers in rap history, just asking for it. A fan recently took to Twitter to express how good Cudi sounds when he raps over boom bap style instrumentals. Cudi agreed and even had an idea for how he could bring more of that to his fans. “Wheres @Alchemist when u need him man!!! Lets do a album F*CK.” In the tweet he specifically tagged The Alchemist as a producer he would want to work with on more boom bap flavored songs.

Now, The Alchemist responded to his request and it's about as strong of an endorsement as fans could hope. “long overdue! They dont know we go back! im getting your # from Goldwatch asap," Alc said in his response tweet. While that likely secured both Alc and Cudi plenty of fan requests for updates on the album, it'll all be worth it if they eventually drop a joint project. Alc and Cudi have crossed paths before, 15 years ago. Kid Cudi provided a guest verse to Alc's song "Therapy" from his Alchemist's Cookbook EP. Check out their recent twitter interactions below.

The Alchemist Wants To Make An Album With Kid Cudi

The Alchemist is fresh off of the release of a new project of his own. Over the weekend he released Flying High, Part 2 the featured-packed sequel to his Flying High EP earlier this year. This time around he recruited Conway The Machine, Action Bronson, Curren$y, and Gangrene to appear on the project.

Alc was recently working on even more new material in his home studio. Pictures made their way online of Earl Sweatshirt and A$AP Rocky hanging out in Alc's house. While it's unclear what exactly they were working on, many fans speculate it could be something from Rocky's forthcoming new album. What do you think of The Alchemist and Kid Cudi potentially making a collaborative album together? Let us know in the comment section below.

