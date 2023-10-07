ASAP Rocky & Earl Sweatshirt Hit Up The Alchemist’s Home Studio

We all know that ASAP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator are the best of friends, but don't think that the Mob's frontman isn't down with the rest of the Odd Future alumni. Moreover, Rocky and Earl Sweatshirt were recently pictured in The Alchemist's legendary home studio. Even though the iconic producer isn't in the photo, the stack of records and general set-up is instantly recognizable for anyone slightly familiar with how it looks. If you're one of those people who's enough of a fan to know Uncle Al's cave, they you're probably very excited at the thought of these two MCs teaming up together on a track with a production legend.

Of course, the most obvious immediate thought with this is that this could be for ASAP Rocky's upcoming album. While it's unlikely given delays and how long it's been in the oven, it would still be wild to see how he could match with Earl Sweatshirt. Their styles are quite different, but they can both easily tap into each other's typical lanes or general appeals. Just look at Pretty Flacko's lyrical displays on tracks like "Canal St.," or at the Tan Cressida leader's wavy and woozy recent single "Making The Band (Danity Kane)."

Earl & Rocky In Al's Studio

However, it's just as exciting to think about The Alchemist being both artists' connective tissue, as he can really call the shots from behind the board. Maybe this will be part of another collab-heavy project like the Flying High EP, a solo release, or the unthinkable: ASAP Rocky and Earl Sweatshirt were just hanging out with Al at his place with no plans to drop anything. That's the disappointing answer for fans, but can't we let some friends chill out without any expectations? After all, the SICK! spitter and the ALC Records mastermind just gave us a full collaborative effort, VOIR DIRE.

As such, the bottom line is that it's just great to see these amazing individuals come together, whether they release something or not. There's a lot of anticipation for the father of two in particular given he hasn't dropped in five years. If this picture is any indication, then we should get nothing less than something really special soon, if only for the fact that he's around the right people. For more news and updates on Earl Sweatshirt, ASAP Rocky, and The Alchemist, check back in with HNHH.

