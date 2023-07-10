premiere
- MusicDonald Glover Considers Stand-Up Comedy ReturnDonald Glover also discussed where he stands on releasing new music.By Cole Blake
- MusicKelly Rowland Labels JAY-Z “One Of The Greatest Men I Know” After Beyonce SpeechKelly Rowland had some major praise for the legendary rapper.By Cole Blake
- MusicHalle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors Fueled By "The Color Purple" Premiere LookHalle Bailey has yet to directly address the speculation.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicThe Alchemist Premieres New Music With Yasiin Bey, F.K.A. Mos Def, At Los Angeles ShowThis is a hip-hop head's dream, and it's fitting that Uncle Al revealed this at a one-off with two of the best MCs of the contemporary era.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTaylor Swift Shouts Out Beyonce For Invitation To "RENAISSANCE" PremiereIt wasn't too long ago that Queen Bey was at the folk-country-pop superstar's premiere for her own concert film.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsLori Harvey & Damson Idris "Didn't Look Happy" At Beyonce's Film Premiere, Source SaysThe former couple announced their split earlier this month.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTina Knowles Defends Beyonce's "Renaissance" Premiere AppearanceTina Knowles says criticism of Beyonce's "Renaissance" premiere look is "stupid" and "ignorant."By Cole Blake
- MusicDestiny's Child Reunites At Beyonce's "RENAISSANCE" Film's World PremiereThe only missing member of the superstar R&B group was Farrah Franklin, but plenty of other celebs showed out, too.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBeyonce Welcomes Lori Harvey, Lizzo, Halle Bailey, & More To "Renaissance" Film PremiereThe premiere for "Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce" was a star-studded affair.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearLizzo Steps Out For Beyonce's "RENAISSANCE" Concert Film PremiereLizzo showed love to Beyonce at her recent film premiere, after the songstress supported her amid her allegations.By Caroline Fisher
- TVWill Smith Recalls "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" Premiering 33 Years AgoThe acclaimed actor and musician shot up in the stratosphere of fame over three decades ago, and he's always grateful for the ride.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDJ Drama Announces New "Gangsta Grillz" Podcast Premieres July 20DJ Drama's new podcast premieres tomorrow.By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearNicki Minaj's "Barbie" Premiere Attendance Was A "Full Circle" Moment, Queen Of Rap SaysShe is the leader of the Barbz, after all.By Hayley Hynes