Lori Harvey & Damson Idris "Didn't Look Happy" At Beyonce's Film Premiere, Source Says

Earlier this month, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris broke up following their year-long relationship, sharing the news with followers on Instagram. “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication," their joint statement read. "We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together."

Despite their breakup, one source claims to have spotted them together at the premiere of Beyonce's new Renaissance concert film. According to the source, they didn't look to be in the best of spirits, but left together nonetheless. “They didn’t look happy but looked together and exited that way," they told The Jasmine Brand. The source failed to specify whether or not the duo arrived together, or if they simply came upon one another during the event.

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Were Reportedly "Side By Side" At Event

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend The Serpentine Summer Party 2023 at The Serpentine Gallery on June 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

It also remains unclear what the source meant by their claim that the exes "looked together." While it's certainly possible that they were only spending time together platonically, as their breakup was amicable, some commenters think this could indicate that they're back on. As for why the pair didn't look too happy to be there, this could very well be the simple result of a long day. Social media users are, of course, speculating that the former couple was attempting to work things out between them, despite this being unconfirmed.

While it remains a mystery why the duo were “side by side” at the event, Harvey's dating life got quite a bit of attention following their split, with some praising her for her approach. Charlamagne Tha God, for example, shared his thoughts on The Breakfast Club, claiming that she has it down to a science. “I salute Lori Harvey!" he said. "Lori Harvey is the author of 'Act Like A Lady Think Like A N***a.'" What do you think of Lori Harvey and her ex Damson Idris being spotted together at the premiere of Beyonce's film? What about the source's claims that they "didn't look happy?" Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

