Lori Harvey & Damson Idris "Didn't Look Happy" At Beyonce's Film Premiere, Source Says

The former couple announced their split earlier this month.

BYCaroline Fisher
Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - Arrivals

Earlier this month, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris broke up following their year-long relationship, sharing the news with followers on Instagram. “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication," their joint statement read. "We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together."

Despite their breakup, one source claims to have spotted them together at the premiere of Beyonce's new Renaissance concert film. According to the source, they didn't look to be in the best of spirits, but left together nonetheless. “They didn’t look happy but looked together and exited that way," they told The Jasmine Brand. The source failed to specify whether or not the duo arrived together, or if they simply came upon one another during the event.

Read More: Lori Harvey & Diddy: Relationship Timeline

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Were Reportedly "Side By Side" At Event

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend The Serpentine Summer Party 2023 at The Serpentine Gallery on June 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

It also remains unclear what the source meant by their claim that the exes "looked together." While it's certainly possible that they were only spending time together platonically, as their breakup was amicable, some commenters think this could indicate that they're back on. As for why the pair didn't look too happy to be there, this could very well be the simple result of a long day. Social media users are, of course, speculating that the former couple was attempting to work things out between them, despite this being unconfirmed.

While it remains a mystery why the duo were “side by side” at the event, Harvey's dating life got quite a bit of attention following their split, with some praising her for her approach. Charlamagne Tha God, for example, shared his thoughts on The Breakfast Club, claiming that she has it down to a science. “I salute Lori Harvey!" he said. "Lori Harvey is the author of 'Act Like A Lady Think Like A N***a.'" What do you think of Lori Harvey and her ex Damson Idris being spotted together at the premiere of Beyonce's film? What about the source's claims that they "didn't look happy?" Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Common & Lori Harvey's Dating History Compared By Fans

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.