Common & Lori Harvey’s Dating History Compared By Fans

Fans have been comparing the dating history of Common to that of Lori Harvey, amid criticism of the latter. Many users on social media argued about the focus on Harvey, when Common has had many partners over the years. In one viral post from The Neighborhood Talk, fans brought up Common's relationships with Erykah Badu, Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson, Serena Williams, Laura Dern, and more. "Common is who y'all think Lori Harvey is," one user on Twitter wrote.

Many fans defended both Harvey and Common in response. "I think the difference is Lori is 26 just dating for fun and Common is 51 years old and hasn’t gotten it right yet. He’s had enough time," one wrote. "So I wouldn’t consider them the same. Still a legend rapper though."

Lori Harvey With Michael B. Jordan At The Vanity Fair Oscar Party

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Another argued: "Y’all don’t take y’all own advice saying Lori need to do this and that monitoring the time she’s dating let’s see y’all dating list. Most of yall was just fkn not even dating she was inside of relationships with men who wanted to be with her and vis versa now had she had babies with them all I guess y’all would call that ok? We live in a weird time." Check out The Neighborhood Talk's summation of Common's dating history next to Harvey's below.

Fans Compare Common & Lori Harvey

The comparisons come after Harvey recently called it quits with Damson Idris. The 26-year-old was previously in a relationship with Michael B. Jordan as well. Be on the lookout for further updates on Common and Lori Harvey's dating lives on HotNewHipHop.

