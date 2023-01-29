Michael B. Jordan’s SNL monologue included some jokes about his public breakup with Lori Harvey. While it wasn’t anything scandalous, the Creed actor and director certainly added fuel to the rumor fire of relationships. Moreover, his first stint hosting the sketch show resulted in a lot of laughs from the crowd.

“I just directed my very first movie, Creed 3,” the 35-year-old said. “But right after that, I went through my very first public break-up. Now, most people after a break-up would be like ‘I’ma get in better shape.’ But I was already in Creed shape. So I had to be like, ‘Alright, I’ma learn a new language.’” Then, he says he’s on Raya in Spanish.

Later on in his monologue, various SNL cast members approach the actor to shoot their shot at a date with him. Overall, it was a harmless but cheeky way of making light of all the headlines and it was creative to see more people involved in a “monologue.”

However, Jordan opened up to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show about how excited he was to grace the comedy stage.

“It’s going great. I literally just did rehearsal just now,” he remarked. “It’s a machine and they are so fantastic and great at what they do, and it’s been a great process.”

Moreover, this news comes after rumors swirled that the Black Panther star was dating again. However, gossip surrounding a potential flame, British model Amber Jepson, died out after insider sources claimed they’ve never met. On the other hand, his ex Lori Harvey recently went public with actor Damson Idris. Also, dating rumors followed her everywhere she went before confirming her new relationship.

“It’s so funny, because I’m so quiet, there’s been so many stories that have been made up about me,” she told E! News. “I’ve seen stories about me being fully in love with somebody and you have like, this whole relationship. And I’ll see the guy and I’m like, I’ve actually never met him before.

“Like, full-blown stories I’ve heard, I’ve dated a father and son before. Absolutely not true,” Harvey went on. “I’ve even heard that I’m a lesbian at one point. So, you know, there’s been a lot of different things. A lot of stories, lot of misconceptions. I think they’re hilarious. I love the stories.”

Michael B. Jordan’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/qTduaTu3GO — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 29, 2023

Still, what did you think of Michael B. Jordan's SNL monologue addressing his split from Lori Harvey?

