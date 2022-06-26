Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey
- TVMichael B. Jordan Jokes About Lori Harvey Split In "SNL" MonologueThe "Creed" actor and director was approached by various SNL cast members asking for a date during his monologue.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsMichael B. Jordan Rumored To Be Dating Again After Split From Lori HarveyThe star's newest fling is rumored to be model Amber Jepson after his ex went public with Damson Idris.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsLori Harvey Says She's "In A Good Space" Following Breakup With Michael B. JordanFor the first time since their split, Lori has spoken about her well-being.By Lawrencia Grose