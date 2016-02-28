monologue
- Pop CultureWoody Harrelson Makes Anti-Vax Jokes During "SNL" MonologueWoody Harrelson pushed anti-vaccine beliefs while hosting "SNL" over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- TVMichael B. Jordan Jokes About Lori Harvey Split In "SNL" MonologueThe "Creed" actor and director was approached by various SNL cast members asking for a date during his monologue.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearTaylour Paige's Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Monologue Has Twitter Praising HerRihanna certainly made a splash with the latest edition of her Savage show.By Hayley Hynes
- TVBenedict Cumberbatch Jokes About Being "Beat By Will Smith" In "SNL" MonologueBenedict Cumberbatch joked about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars during his "SNL" monologue.By Cole Blake
- TVKim Kardashian Reveals Reasons Why Kanye West Walked Out Of Her "SNL" MonologueFor one, he apparently wasn't too happy about her referring to him as a "rapper."By Erika Marie
- TVKanye West Reportedly Assisting Kim Kardashian With "SNL" Opening MonologueKim Kardashian may be receiving some help from Kanye West as she prepares to host "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.By Joshua Robinson
- TVDaniel Kaluuya Hilariously Compares British & American Racism On "SNL"The "Judas & The Black Messiah" star went in. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle Delivers Killer SNL Monologue After Trump LosesEveryone knew that Chappelle was about to come with some heat.By Alexander Cole
- TVBill Burr Divides SNL Viewers With Controversial MonologueBill Burr took aim at white women and Pride Month during his SNL monologue.By Alexander Cole
- TVBill Cosby's Publicist Responds To Eddie Murphy's "SNL" JokeAndrew Wyatt refers to Eddie Muhpy as a "Hollywood slave."By Milca P.
- MusicTaylor Swift Fans Outraged By T-Pain's "Headbutt In The Boob" JokeTruthfully speaking, T-Pain's anecdote about Taylor Swift at the 2019 iHeartRadio awards was a tad bit awkward. By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Says European Women Mistake Him For Chris Brown & Trey SongzTrey Songz is in tears over the comparison.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Roasts The Kardashians, Nick Jonas & More At MTV Movie AwardsWatch Tiffany Haddish's hilarious opening monologue at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentIssa Rae Roasts Kanye West For "Slavery" Comments At CFDA AwardsKim Kardashian was in attendance for her monologue.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTaylor Swift Confronts Kanye West "Snake" Comments During ConcertTaylor Swift is still hung up on the Kanye West drama.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJimmy Kimmel Drags Sean Hannity For Working With Michael CohenThe talk show host has plenty to say about the connection. By David Saric
- EntertainmentJimmy Kimmel Quips "Fergie Tried To Ruin The Song"Jimmy Kimmel makes reference to Fergie & his on-air chuckle during last night's opening monologue.By Devin Ch
- SportsWatch Drake's Opening Monologue At The 2017 NBA AwardsWatch Drake & Will Ferrell make fun of Demar Derozan & other NBA players' handshakes in this funny opening monologue. By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKanye West Delivers Beautiful Monologue On Self-Love At Boston "Saint Pablo" ShowKanye West speaks on the importance of self-love in a touching mid-show monologue in Boston last night. By Angus Walker
- NewsWatch Chris Rock's Opening Oscars MonologueFor those who avoided this year's whitewashed Oscars, Chris Rock killed the opening monologue. By Angus Walker