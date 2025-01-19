Dave Chappelle Provides Hilarious Reason He Wasn't At Diddy’s Alleged Freak Off Parties

Dave Chappelle took aim at Diddy with his lengthy monologue on Saturday Night Live, over the weekend. In doing so, he joked about how he was able to avoid being roped into the allegations surrounding the Bad Boy mogul. The jokes come as Diddy remains behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial for charges involving alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

“I’ve been in trouble in my day but let me tell you, this guy, Puffy… this guy Puffy is in an enormous amount of trouble, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like this. They’ve got this guy in a RICO case by himself. A lot of my friends asked me, ‘Dave, did you know anything about those ‘freak-off’ parties?’ I’d be like, ‘Nah, man.’ I didn’t know anything about [the] freak-offs,” he began. From there, Chappelle joked about being too “ugly" to receive an invite to the freak-offs. “Can you imagine reading a newspaper and finding out everyone in Hollywood had an orgy behind your back? None of y’all called me. That really hurts," he remarked.

That wasn't all Chappelle had to say about Diddy either. He went on to bring up an alleged relationship between the Bad Boy mogul and Reginald VelJohnson. “I saw something on the internet — probably not true, but it said Puff was in the back with Carl Winslow. And I thought, ‘Oh my God. Carl Winslow? And I wasn’t invited? It’s worse than I thought!” Chappelle joked.

