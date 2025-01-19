Dave Chappelle Provides Hilarious Reason He Wasn't At Diddy’s Alleged Freak Off Parties

BY Cole Blake 2.2K Views
10/27/19 7:02:14 PM -- Washington , DC, U.S.A -- Dave Chappelle arrives at the Kennedy Center on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Washington D.C. to receive the Mark Twain Prize in American Humor. -- Photo by Hannah Gaber, USA TODAY staff ORG XMIT: HG 138314 Dave Chappelle g 10/27/2019 (Via OlyDrop) © Hannah Gaber, USAT, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC via Imagn Images
Dave Chappelle trolled Diddy during his appearance on "SNL."

Dave Chappelle took aim at Diddy with his lengthy monologue on Saturday Night Live, over the weekend. In doing so, he joked about how he was able to avoid being roped into the allegations surrounding the Bad Boy mogul. The jokes come as Diddy remains behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial for charges involving alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

“I’ve been in trouble in my day but let me tell you, this guy, Puffy… this guy Puffy is in an enormous amount of trouble, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like this. They’ve got this guy in a RICO case by himself. A lot of my friends asked me, ‘Dave, did you know anything about those ‘freak-off’ parties?’ I’d be like, ‘Nah, man.’ I didn’t know anything about [the] freak-offs,” he began. From there, Chappelle joked about being too “ugly" to receive an invite to the freak-offs. “Can you imagine reading a newspaper and finding out everyone in Hollywood had an orgy behind your back? None of y’all called me. That really hurts," he remarked.

Dave Chappelle Performs During Humor & Harmony Weekend
Dave Chappelle during the Humor & Harmony Weekend: Big Bowl Comedy Show presented by 50 Cent at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium Thursday evening, August 8, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That wasn't all Chappelle had to say about Diddy either. He went on to bring up an alleged relationship between the Bad Boy mogul and Reginald VelJohnson. “I saw something on the internet — probably not true, but it said Puff was in the back with Carl Winslow. And I thought, ‘Oh my God. Carl Winslow? And I wasn’t invited? It’s worse than I thought!” Chappelle joked.

Dave Chappelle Goes After Diddy

Diddy has already pleaded not guilty in his alleged sex trafficking case. His trial is set to kick off in May. Check out Dave Chappelle's jokes about Diddy's alleged freak-off parties below.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
