Funniest Moments From Dave Chappelle's "Making The Band" Skit

Dave Chappelle’s 2004 Making The Band sketch has recently been enjoying a resurgence in the limelight, and it’s all thanks to Dylan Dilinjah. The former member of the group Da Band blamed the sketch, and Chappelle, for allegedly nuking his rap career. The sketch, featured on Season 2 Episode 10 of Chappelle Show, was a spoof of the classic MTV program of the same name. It featured Dave Chappelle as both Bad Boy Entertainment CEO P-Diddy and Dylan. The effect the sketch had on Dilinjah’s career weren't favorable, though. However, there’s no denying it boasted some truly hilarious moments.

Read More: Dave Chappelle Net Worth 2023: What Is The Comedy Legend Worth?

7. P-Diddy Makes Da Band Walk To Queens To Get Him A Sugar Cookie

Two regular occurrences throughout P. Diddy’s time with Da Band include: constantly threatening to shut down the studio, and demanding that they perform ridiculous tasks. Naturally, this carried over into Chappelle’s sketch. In less than a minute of meeting the members, P-Diddy (Chappelle) asks them all to walk to Queens and get him a sugar cookie.

It was a spoof of the time when Diddy demanded that the group get him a slice of Junior’s Cheesecake. However, he didn’t want one from 45th and Broadway, which was closer. Instead, Diddy wanted a slice of cheesecake from the original Junior’s Cheesecake location in Brooklyn. So all six members of the group were forced to walk downtown from Manhattan, and across the Brooklyn Bridge, while rapping the lyrics to Notorious B.I.G’s “Juicy.”

6. “We’re Supposed To Be A Family!”

Chappelle featured spoofs of many fights that happened in Making The Band season 2. He hilariously poked fun in a make-believe fight, which breaks out at the 2:38 mark of the sketch. However, what makes it hilarious is Chappelle’s Dylan suddenly becoming a pacifist. Moreover, this is done all while making absolutely no attempt to involve himself in the scuffle. Instead, he quietly admonishes them from a few feet away saying “What’s happening? We’re supposed to be a family! What are you doing?”

5. “Is That Hot? Is That What’s Going On In The Streets Right Now?”

As P-Diddy threatens to shut down the studio for the last time, his group members are too exhausted to care. In a last-ditch effort at intimidation, he asks if they are really sure they want to continue on that path. This is then followed by Chappelle spoofing the Making The Band scene. He begins questioning his “band,” who would do anything except pay him attention. Finally, he moves on to Ness and asks, “You just gonna do your taxes, Ness? You just gonna sit there and crunch numbers? Huh. Is that hot? Is that what's going on in the streets right now? Your taxes?”

Read More: Drake's Friend Finally Returns "Chappelle Show" DVD After 15 Years

4. Dylan Is The Best Rapper Of All Time

The overconfident Dylan had many moments of self-declared greatness on MTV. His antics on Making The Band earned him a very special spot in Chappelle’s sketch. One of these moments includes the time Chappelle’s Dylan has a few seconds in the confessional. He uses this time to complain about Diddy’s sugar cookie errand. At the 0:45 mark, he rhetorically asks “Who are the five best rappers of all time? Think about it!” before responding, “Dylan, Dylan, Dylan, Dylan, and Dylan.”

3. “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”

Before one of his hilarious exits in the sketch, Chappelle’s P-Diddy says ”Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” and does a hilarious dance along with it. This traces back to one of P-Diddy's most iconic catchphrases, which he often exclaimed during his performances- "Can't stop, won't stop, Bad Boy, baby!" It was either that, or he'd break into a trademark shoulder jig, instantly recognizable by his longtime fans.

2. “The Finest Breast Milks”

Diddy had a couple of ridiculous errands on Making The Band, and Chappelle made sure to take jabs at them. Chappelle’s character asked his members to hit the streets and find him fresh breast milk from a Cambodian woman. This is because apparently, he only drinks “the finest breast milks.” When they returned with his request, he guzzled it right there in their horrified faces. Soon after, he began singing to the empty bottles. Knowing Chappelle's penchant for political comedy, it is possible that this joke was also a commentary on breast milk imports from Cambodia. This practice was however banned by the Cambodian government in 2017.

1. Dylan’s “Hot Fire”

The funniest moment from the Making The Band sketch comes when Chappellle’s Dylan enters into the studio to show his stuff after mouthing off earlier. When the producer (Wyclef) enters the studio to stop him, Dylan asks “You trying to get some of this hot fire?” He then attempts to choke Wyclef Jean right then in the booth. Why? For not immediately liking his song and coming too close to him.

[via]