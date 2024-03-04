Dylan Dilinjah Says Dave Chappelle’s “Making The Band” Skit Ruined His Music Career

Dylan Dilinjah says that Dave Chappelle's skit making fun of his Making The Band 2 appearance during an episode of Chapelle's Show ruined his career. He explained how during a recent episode of We Are Flatbush. The skit originally aired during season 2 of Chappelle’s Show back in 2004.

"Any time I send my music to DJs, they say, 'oh, that's the n***a that Dave Chappelle made fun of, nah, I'm good on that,'" Dylan said. "Not only that, but now, every promoter says, 'nah, we're not booking him.' So now I have a newborn, and the fridge is empty in 2005, and no one is calling me. Everyone is laughing. I'm legend now! But [back then] I'm f*cked up for what you just did. And you're not answering the phone. At that time, no one picking up they phone. Not one label; and at that time, you had to sign to a record label. And I called all of them direct. And they said, 'I can't help you.' That joke gone, boy. That joke took over. That joke burned [my career].”

Dave Chappelle Performs In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Dave Chappelle performs to a sold out crowd onstage at the Hollywood Palladium on March 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Despite the end of his music career, Dylan explained that he was at least able to get some money off of the bit in other ways. He recalled launching a craft beer and a radio show afterward. Back in 2014, Dylan had a more confident outlook on the skit when discussing it with Uproxx. "You take a joke and everyone's cracking on you," he said at the time. "But the next question is, 'What is he up to? What kind of music does he have? Can we book him?'"

Dylan Dilinjah Discusses "Chappelle's Show"

