E.Ness Calls Diddy Accusations A "Smear Campaign"

E.Ness is the latest celebrity to speak out about the wave of sexual assault accusations against Diddy, which also involve various other alleged crimes. Moreover, he's taking the side of folks who think this is all fake and a ploy to punish him based on false claims. For those unaware, Ness was part of Da Band, the Bad Boy rap group whose creation and career was chronicled in the MTV reality series Making The Band 2. This defense from a label mate also adds onto Sean Combs' own denials, but their voices are quite small in the wider discourse on these allegations.

"It’s a smear campaign," E.Ness claimed concerning the Diddy lawsuits during an interview with Directed BY CEO Nafees on YouTube. "That’s what’s happening with Puff. It’s a smear campaign. And what they usually do is they go to your personal habits. They start attacking your personal habits, your girlfriends, your exes. Then they try to find something to attack you through those vessels." He also alleged that this is the "classic rollout" that they gave other alleged celebrity abusers like R. Kelly, Michael Jackson, Mike Tyson, and Bill Cosby.

Read More: What Happened To Dylan Dilinjah From “Making The Band”?

E.Ness Speaks On Diddy Situation

However, despite all this speculation and conflicting narratives, Diddy has popped out at least a few times for the public eye beyond just his defenses of himself. Recently, he and his family hit up Rolling Loud Los Angeles over the weekend, where he and his children got to see Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, Nicki Minaj, and likely other sets at the festival. Still, the Bad Boy mogul remains quite tight-lipped and private amid all these claims, as he has a lot of legal baggage to handle. While others agree with E.Ness' assessment, there are far too many testimonies with too much weight to ignore.

Meanwhile, as the New York icon's charter school also reportedly struggles to stay up to snuff, he will need many solutions his way fast. Nevertheless, what most folks want is accountability under a fair legal process, and for the industry to reckon with long-term avoidance of crimes like these. As impossible as it sounds, that fight is what matters most. For more news and the latest updates on E.Ness and Diddy, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Diddy’s $30 Million Lawsuit: Breaking Down Rodney Jones’s Accusations

[via]