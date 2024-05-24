T-Pain Hilariously Roasted By Kevin Hart For Insufficient Donation To Kai Cenat's Stream

T-Pain is one of the most legendary artists when it comes to contemporary music. Overall, he laid the groundwork for a lot of the sounds you hear today. He was a master of autotune and while his contemporaries were incredibly mean to him, history has remembered him fondly. Although he still makes music, he does enjoy streaming on Twitch. Pain has collaborated with some huge creators and to this day, he pops into streams and donates subscribers.

Last night, Kevin Hart was streaming with none other than Kai Cenat. It was an awesome stream that saw the best of both worlds come out. During the stream, the singer came through and donated 50 subscribers to Cenat. However, a previous donor came through with 100 subs. This prompted Hart to roast T-Pain for being "cheap." Cenat thought the whole thing was pretty funny, as did the live chat on the right hand side of the screen.

T-Pain Was Just Minding His Business

“How can Rainbow come in and gift 100 and T-Pain cheap ass only do 50?” Hart asked. “T-Pain, what the fuck was that?! I just saw it said, ‘Rainbow somebody did something 100,’ and then you came in and did 50. You cheap piece of shit, T-Pain! Do another 50!” It was a pretty funny moment even if it came at T-Pain's expense. This was one of many clips from the stream that ultimately went viral. For instance, Hart had it out for Kai after the streamer showed him the now infamous clip of Tyla rejecting him live on stream.

