T-Pain's Natural Vocals Leave Fans Stunned In New Live Performance

He unpacked various cover songs and originals for the amazing live show.

Lavender Alexandria
T-Pain's talent is no longer really up for debate. The once quite maligned autotune crooner has emerged as an unmistakable talent in recent years. That came when he more than proved that he was capable of singing without the vocal effects. In a recent video, he once again delivered an absolutely spectacular performance that saw fans blown away by his natural vocal talents.

The performance is called On Top Of The Covers (Live From The Sun Rose) and it was also shared to streaming platforms as a live album. The performance features numerous songs that T-Pain made his own versions of on his recent cover album Under The Covers. He also works some of his own classic hits into the mix throughout the setlist. On the video version of the performance uploaded to YouTube, you can see the rapper and singer dazzling in the gorgeous West Hollywood venue. Check out the full 70-minute performance below.

T-Pain Releases Live Version Of His Covers Album

In the comments of the YouTube upload, fans praise everything about the performance. "These arrangements are ridiculously incredible. These aren’t “just” covers. These are reimagined and reinvented in such a way that they honor the original yet highlight his talent so well. Love your work brother. Keep it up," one of the top comments reads. Others honed in even more directly on T-Pain's performances. "One of the most underrated voices in the world!" another comment reads.

T-Pain brought another medley of his biggest hits to the Soul Train Awards last month. He was given this years Legend Award and went on to prove exactly why with some of his most beloved smash hits. That performance also achieved viral status for the quality of the singer's live vocals. What do you think of T-Pain's vocal performances on his new live album? Do you prefer him singing his original tracks or some of the surprising covers he embarks on? Let us know in the comment section below.

