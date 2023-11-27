T-Pain Accepts Legend Award At 2023 Soul Train Awards & Performs Medley Of Biggest Hits

T-Pain took home the Legend Award at 2023 Soul Train Awards on Sunday night in Beverly Hills, California. David Banner, the singer's longtime friend and personal “life coach," presented him with the award, recognizing his decades of dominance in the industry.

On stage, Pain joked that he feels it's still “a little early” to receive the Legend Award. “It’s a lil weird,” he said. “I feel like I got two, three more songs we can probably do.” Later in the speech, he spoke about his wife, Amber Najm. “The kind of person I was, the kind of person I’ve become, and to just be there as the same wife and the same woman through the entire thing and be one of the strongest people I know. Dealing with the internet, dealing with my negatives and my flaws and staying with me. Just dealing with T-Pain and Faheem is a feat I have yet to figure out my damn self, so thank you, baby.”

T-Pain Accepts Legend Award

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: In this image released on November 26, T-Pain accepts the Legend Award onstage at Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

He concluded with a message for the younger generation: “I don’t want you to chase this. I don’t want you to base your life on how many people in the crowd can tell you that you can have this. I want you to know that you already got this. You already have this in your mind. I want y’all to be who y’all are unapologetically, I want y’all to be who you’ve always wanted to be. I want y’all to not care about what anybody thinks about that person. If you like it, I love it and I want some mo’ of it.”

T-Pain Performs His Biggest Songs

To close out the evening, T-Pain performed a medley of the biggest hits from his career including "Got Money," "Cyclone," "Good Life," "Bartender," "U and Dat," "Up Down," "Chopped & Screwed," "I'm N Luv (Wit a Stripper)," "Kiss Kiss," "Shawty," "I Like Dat," and "Buy U a Drank," among others. Check out the full 10-minute performance above.

