- MusicT-Pain Accepts Legend Award At 2023 Soul Train Awards & Performs Medley Of Biggest HitsT-Pain took home one of the most coveted honors at the Soul Train Awards on Sunday night.By Cole Blake
- MusicDoja Cat Sets The Stage For "Scarlet" With 2023 VMAs Performance: WatchDoja Cat performed "Paint The Town Red," "Attention," and "Demons" at the VMAs. By Aron A.
- TVEve Reunites With Gwen Stefani On "The Voice" For "Rich Girl" PerformanceIt was all in celebration of Gwen's 2004 album "Love. Angel. Music. Baby."By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Taps Kenny G To Perform Valentine's Serenade For Kim KardashianKanye West has a history of luring Musical Acts out of retirement to appease his Queen.By Devin Ch
- MusicGrammys Producer Ken Ehrlich Deeply Hurt By Ariana Grande's Pointed AttackCould Grammy snubs have something to do with Ariana Grande's bitterness towards Ken Erlich?By Devin Ch
- MusicAriana Grande Says "Thank U, Next" To Grammys, Will Boycott This Year's GalaAriana Grande and the Grammys reach an impasse over the song curation of her medley performance.By Devin Ch
- MusicChris Brown Makes Pronounced Denial Of Rape In New Video MedleyChris Brown is busy trying to reverse the "abuser" narrative.By Devin Ch
- MusicT.I. Joins Justin Timberlake On Stage In Atlanta To Perform "My Love" & MoreJustin Timberlake and T.I. reunite to perform a classic record.By Aron A.
- MusicWatch Nas' "NASIR - The Film" The Visual Story To His 11th AlbumNas' gives added value to his lyrics on "NASIR" with a new short film.By Devin Ch
- MusicThirty Seconds To Mars Cover Songs By Post Malone, Juice WRLD & KhalidThirty Seconds To Mars cover Post Malone, Juice WRLD and Khalid on BBC's Live Lounge.By Aron A.
- MusicJennifer Lopez Slays MTV VMAs With Hit-Filled Medley, Versace Fits & Age-Defying BodyThe received the night's greatest honor.By Zaynab
- MusicAriana Grande & James Corden Perform Titanic Musical Medley On The "Late Show"The pair took on a dynamic feat. By Zaynab
- MusicTravis Scott Performs Medley Of Hits At NBA Awards ShowWatch Travis Scott perform a medley of hits at Monday night's NBA Awards Show.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsT-Pain Releases A "Mashup" Of Classic HitsT-Pain & Kurt Hugo Schneider release a stripped down medley of Pain's definitive tracks.By Aron A.
- MusicJohn Legend Performs Impromptu Medley At London Train StationWatch John Legend deliver an impromptu performance at a London train station.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsYG Performs A "My Krazy Life" MedleyYG heads over to Revolt TV to discuss his album's success and perform a medley of songs off his new album, "My Krazy Life."By hnhh
- NewsKanye West Performs Medley Of Hits On Seth MeyersWatch Kanye West perform a medley of hits on Late Night With Seth Meyers.By Kevin Goddard