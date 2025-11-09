Tyler The Creator & JID Lead Outkast Medley For Rock & Roll HOF Induction

The Dreamville MC assisted Big Boi on "ATLiens," Doja Cat covered "Ms. Jackson," Tyler paid tribute to "B.O.B.," Janelle Monáe followed with a "Hey Ya!" rendition, Sleepy Brown joined Big Boi for "The Way You Move," and Killer Mike closed it out alongside everyone for "The Whole World."

Reactions to the medley seem split in the YouTube comments section below, with some lamenting the lack of 3 Stacks on stage and having critical notes for the whole thing. But folks gave it their all regardless, and it was a pretty heartening homage to two of rap's titans.

Outkast Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

While this wasn't the full return of the Atlanta legends that some fans hoped for, these believers in an Outkast reunion have come to expect a lack of indulgence. While André 3000 and Big Boi still hang out, these occasional link-ups didn't manifest into new music, new performances, or anything similar.

Of course, events and honors like a place in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame prove that they don't have to do anything to prove their worth these days. Rather, fans would just love to hear from them again in any capacity.

Still, they are well on their own paths and careers. Big Boi is working on new music, whereas André 3000's venture into new age and spiritual jazz continues to be his current north star. But to see them thank their peers and acknowledge their long and historic journey together was an amazing sight. Hopefully they get their flowers for all time.