outkast reunion

Music
Andre 3000 Reunites With Big Boi After Treating Fans To An Impromptu Flute Show
Despite the meet-up in Atlanta, fans shouldn't expect another Outkast album from Andre 3000 and Big Boi anytime soon.
By
Cole Blake
8 mins ago