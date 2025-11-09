Andre 3000 & Big Boi Get Emotional At Outkast's Rock & Roll HOF Induction

Sir Lucious Left Foot started his speech after Donald Glover presented them with the induction. Childish Gambino spoke to the group's indelible contributions to hip-hop's evolving regional scenes and how their artistry developed into art and music as a whole.

Then, Antwan Patton thanked his family, André 3000 himself, their friends, their managers, executive L.A. Reid, their teams, and so many people who helped them on their journey. André's speech was a little more reflective, commenting on being in great company among inspirations and peers in the Hall Of Fame. He said that more than music, this was about family.

3 Stacks thanked the late and legendary Rico Wade for giving them a chance in the Dungeon Family and the families, behind-the-scenes collaborators, and friends that don't often get their flowers for making the art and music what it was. He acknowledged his hip-hop heroes and many Atlanta staples. Big Boi joined with some more shoutouts to his family and roots.

Outkast Hall Of Fame

Towards the end of the speech caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter, André got emotional and teared up while agreeing with fellow 2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Jack White's previous statements last night. "[Jack is] one of my favorites, man. We love you, man," he expressed. "He said something about little rooms. We started in a... Great things start in little rooms. That's it."