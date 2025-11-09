Andre 3000 & Big Boi Get Emotional At Outkast's Rock & Roll HOF Induction

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: (L-R) Inductees Big Boi and André 3000 of Outkast speak onstage during the 2025 Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for RRHOF)
Andre 3000 and Big Boi's speeches preceded a star-studded Outkast medley for their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony.

We don't always get to see Andre 3000 and Big Boi out and about, but that was certainly the case for Outkast's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony last night (Saturday, November 8). The hip-hop legends took the stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to thank their peers for this honor, which included a medley performance of their hits from big names and admirers like JID, Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, and more.

Sir Lucious Left Foot started his speech after Donald Glover presented them with the induction. Childish Gambino spoke to the group's indelible contributions to hip-hop's evolving regional scenes and how their artistry developed into art and music as a whole.

Then, Antwan Patton thanked his family, André 3000 himself, their friends, their managers, executive L.A. Reid, their teams, and so many people who helped them on their journey. André's speech was a little more reflective, commenting on being in great company among inspirations and peers in the Hall Of Fame. He said that more than music, this was about family.

3 Stacks thanked the late and legendary Rico Wade for giving them a chance in the Dungeon Family and the families, behind-the-scenes collaborators, and friends that don't often get their flowers for making the art and music what it was. He acknowledged his hip-hop heroes and many Atlanta staples. Big Boi joined with some more shoutouts to his family and roots.

Read More: Outkast's Big Boi Never Imagined Making The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Until The Nomination

Outkast Hall Of Fame

Towards the end of the speech caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter, André got emotional and teared up while agreeing with fellow 2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Jack White's previous statements last night. "[Jack is] one of my favorites, man. We love you, man," he expressed. "He said something about little rooms. We started in a... Great things start in little rooms. That's it."

André 3000 also thanked Goodie Mob for their friendship and guidance. Finally, he championed inspiration over competitiveness in hip-hop. Outkast's legacy may be set in stone, but they will forever be one of the strongest pillars of hip-hop and an inspiration to so many more.

Read More: Dungeon Family Reunion: Outkast, Killer Mike, Goodie Mob & More Host Cookout For Rico Wade

