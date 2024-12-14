Andre 3000 Claims New Outkast Album Is "Further Away" Than Ever

Fans shouldn't hold their breath.

Andre 3000 has re-entered the music scene in recent years. The beloved rapper has reinvented himself as a flute virtuoso, much to the bafflement of fans. Andre is well aware of the music that people want to hear from him, but he's been adamant that he needs to follow his muse. A muse that does not include a new Outkast album. Andre 3000 and Big Boi teaming up would set social media on fire. Unfortunately, Three Stacks does not consider this a real possibility.

The artist discussed his feelings on Outkast during a recent Rolling Stone profile. He admitted that he would have been open to working with Big Boi a decade ago, but feels the window has closed. "I’ll say maybe 10, 15 years ago, in my mind, I thought an Outkast album would happen," Andre 3000 admitted. He made it clear, though, that there are no plans to get the duo back together. "I don’t know the future," he admitted. "But I can say that we’re further away from it than we’ve ever been." Andre went on to say that fans are ultimately driven by nostalgia. He doesn't knock, but it's not something he wants to help promote in his art.

Andre 3000 Wants To Leave Outkast In The Past

"I knew when I was, like, 25, that at a certain age I wouldn’t want to be onstage doing those songs," the artist explained. "They required a certain energy. Honestly, I’m not a big fan of looking back. I’m just not." While it may disheartening to hear Andre 3000 shoot down the possibility of more Outkast, he makes it clear he looks upon his time with Big Boi fondly. "I’m grateful for everything that’s happened, but it was a time," he concluded. "To me, that’s what it is. That was a great time, and I wish y’all were there." Stacks is not interested in rapping at the moment, so it makes complete sense that an Outkast reunion would be off the table.