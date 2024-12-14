Andre 3000 Claims New Outkast Album Is "Further Away" Than Ever

BYElias Andrews38 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards
December 18, 2012; Washington, D.C., USA; Recording artist Andre 3000 watches the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fans shouldn't hold their breath.

Andre 3000 has re-entered the music scene in recent years. The beloved rapper has reinvented himself as a flute virtuoso, much to the bafflement of fans. Andre is well aware of the music that people want to hear from him, but he's been adamant that he needs to follow his muse. A muse that does not include a new Outkast album. Andre 3000 and Big Boi teaming up would set social media on fire. Unfortunately, Three Stacks does not consider this a real possibility.

The artist discussed his feelings on Outkast during a recent Rolling Stone profile. He admitted that he would have been open to working with Big Boi a decade ago, but feels the window has closed. "I’ll say maybe 10, 15 years ago, in my mind, I thought an Outkast album would happen," Andre 3000 admitted. He made it clear, though, that there are no plans to get the duo back together. "I don’t know the future," he admitted. "But I can say that we’re further away from it than we’ve ever been." Andre went on to say that fans are ultimately driven by nostalgia. He doesn't knock, but it's not something he wants to help promote in his art.

Read More: Andre 3000 Claims Flute Album Doesn't Count Towards Record Deal

Andre 3000 Wants To Leave Outkast In The Past

"I knew when I was, like, 25, that at a certain age I wouldn’t want to be onstage doing those songs," the artist explained. "They required a certain energy. Honestly, I’m not a big fan of looking back. I’m just not." While it may disheartening to hear Andre 3000 shoot down the possibility of more Outkast, he makes it clear he looks upon his time with Big Boi fondly. "I’m grateful for everything that’s happened, but it was a time," he concluded. "To me, that’s what it is. That was a great time, and I wish y’all were there." Stacks is not interested in rapping at the moment, so it makes complete sense that an Outkast reunion would be off the table.

Over the last two years, Andre 3000 has expressed a reluctance to pick up the microphone. He's more enthused by jazz, and the flute, in particular. People like LL Cool J have voiced their frustration with the Outkast star for no longer wanting to rap. Others, like Pharrell, believe Andre simply needs time to come back to the genre on his own terms. Pharrell predicted that Three Stacks would return to rapping, and when he does, it will be with a vengeance. We'll see if he's right.

Read More: Andre 3000 Continues To Experiment With New EP "Moving Day"

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...