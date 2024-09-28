Outkast Fans Ecstatic After Latest Super Bowl Report Sparks Reunion Rumors

Super Bowl LXII will reportedly be held in Atlanta.

The NFL is reportedly going to select Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the location for Super Bowl LXII in 2028, according to the Sports Business Journal. The news has Outkast fans elated on social media, as rumors that the duo could be reuniting for a performance at the Halftime Show for the game."

When 2Cool2Blog shared the news on Instagram, hip-hop fans quickly brought up the legendary Atlanta duo, as caught by HipHopDX. "Outkast gotta be ready for this !!," one user wrote. Another joked: "Andre 3k Flute show loading." Others weren't as optimistic. "FYI Andre 3000 turned down the Super Bowl as he didn’t wanna do an Outkast condensed set. I know the fact outrage didn’t know this and gonna act like this the first SB in Atlanta," one wrote. More suggested other artists such as Future and Young Thug, among others.

Outkast Perform Together In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 10: Andre 3000 and Big Boi of Outkast perform onstage at 2016 ONE Musicfest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The rumors come after Andre 3000 released his debut studio album, New Blue Sun, last year. While the project saw him venturing away from hip-hop and into ambient jazz, Andre did tell CBS Mornings at the time of its release that part of him still wants to do another Outkast album. When asked whether Big Boi pressures him to do so, he responded: “No, to be honest. No but I think because he knows who I am and knows what gets me going, knows what inspires me, knows when I’m excited about something. So I think in that sense, he’s never pushed that issue. But I’m sure like, I want another OutKast album. Yeah, like in my mind – but see, that’s the thing. That’s the human side. I want an OutKast album a long time ago.”

Fans Theorize Outkast Will Reunite For The Super Bowl

Rumors about the headliner for Super Bowl LXII come after the NFL announced that the next artist to helm a Halftime Show will be Kendrick Lamar. Be on the lookout for further updates on Outkast and the NFL on HotNewHipHop.