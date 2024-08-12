Andre 3000 Addresses Backlash To His Controversial Comments On Aging In Hip-Hop

Øyafestivalen 2024
OSLO, NORWAY - AUGUST 08: Andre 3000 performs on stage at the Øyafestivalen on August 08, 2024 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)
Andre 3000 says his formula is different.

Andre 3000 has spoken out on the backlash to his explanation for not continuing to make hip-hop music as he gets older. Speaking with Crack Magazine for a new cover story, the legendary Outkast rapper discussed his controversial comments on aging in hip-hop. “I’ve heard some rappers reply to what I’ve said about age, and I have to ask, ‘What are you rapping about?'" he began.

“Some are the best braggadocious rappers in the world, and we love them for that — but it’s so much easier to do that for the rest of your life. I don’t necessarily rap like that. Our formulas are different. He doesn’t know what it takes for me to do what I do. I don’t know what it takes for him to say the same thing over and over again and still keep it creative. But I love him for doing it.”

Andre 3000 Performs During Syd For Solen In Denmark

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - AUGUST 9: Andre 3000 with the band New Blue Sun performs on stage during Syd For Solen on August 9, 2024, in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

Andre originally shared the take during an interview with GQ from last year after the release of his instrumental album, New Blue Sun. “I’m 48 years old," he said when asked why he isn't rapping. "And not to say that age is a thing that dictates what you rap about, but in a way it does. And things that happen in my life, like, what are you talking about? ‘I got to go get a colonoscopy.’ What are you rapping about? ‘My eyesight is going bad.’”

Andre 3000 Appears On Cover Of "Crack Magazine"

Elsewhere in the interview, Andre discussed the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar and why it makes him sad. Be on the lookout for further updates on Andre 3000 on HotNewHipHop.

