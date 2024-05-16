Andre 3000 Delivers Sobering Update On Potential Outkast Reunion Album

In his new conversation with legendary poet Hanif Abdurraqib for The Bitter Southerner, Andre 3000 once again shared his thoughts on an age-old (well, at least since 2006) question: will Outkast come through with another album? 3 Stacks and Big Boi have arguably the most decorated catalog in hip-hop history, and while they are still great friends, it's been a long time since they've put out music together. In Andre's case, he's even yet to drop a hip-hop-oriented solo album. Through his most recent remarks on the subject, he expressed that while he doesn't think that the reunion is impossible, it would also be a bit of a backtrack considering how his relationship with Sir Lucious Left Foot has evolved over the years, from friends to musicians and beyond.

"People ask, 'So, will there be another Outkast album?'" Andre 3000 shared. "I really can’t say, man. I do realize that our chemistries have changed. We’re different people. We’re totally different people. Not to say that we won’t be able to make any kind of music, but I think, yeah, people have to realize, like, even in relationships, man... chemistry should change after a while. And I think people think there’s this one thing that has to stay a way, but we are ever-changing, man.

Andre 3000 & Big Boi Performing As Outkast At One MusicFest 2016

"You know, people always ask about me and Big Boi," Andre 3000 continued. "We cool, man. That’s my homie forever. We were friends before doing music." If anyone doubted the bond between the ATLiens creatives, remarks on Big Boi's reaction to New Blue Sun quickly dispelled them. They have crossed paths a lot over the years, whether it's for get-togethers, reunions, or other events. Outkast is alive and well, not just in their catalog of music's enduring influence and acclaim, but in terms of that Dungeon Family spirit that both MCs continue to embody in unique ways.

Meanwhile, speaking of the Dungeon Family, that whole collective is still mourning the loss of Rico Wade, the great bridge of not just Southern rap, but rap in general. Perhaps this grief and the 20-year anniversary of Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik will provide some other form of reflection, celebration, or tribute... just not a new Outkast album. It seems like Andre 3000 and Big Boi won't meet up again in the booth, or at least, in the exact same capacity as their previous work. While we accepted that reality a long time ago, that wouldn't make it any less hype if they change their minds one day.

