Smino Surprises Fans With A Cover Of The Outkast Classic "Roses"

Smino has developed a reputation for being one of the eccentric voices in hip-hop. He has a rare talent for combining hip-hop, R&B and pop music without making it seem contrived or emulatory. He makes Smino music, plain and simple. The rapper's idiosyncrasy doesn't keep him dabbling in other people's hits, however. During a recent appearance on Like a Version, Smino delighted fans by performing a live cover of the classic 2003 Outkast track "Roses."

Smino delved into his decision to cover Outkast during a separate Like a Version video. He admitted that "Roses" was a song he wish he'd written, and praised its unconventional structure. "Sometimes you hear a song as an artist, you'll be like, damn," he said. "Just the creativity, and the way André [3000] chose to explain a superficial girl... It's a good message." The rapper intended to be faithful to the original Outkast version, but he also felt it was important to put his own humor and personal spin on "Roses." Anyone who has listened to Smino's music will not be surprised by this point. "If you really know me you know I love laughing," he noted. "The end part where I was just like 'crazy b***h,' I was just thinking about some people I know."

Smino Considers André 3000 One Of His Heroes

Smino has been vocal about the influence Outkast, and André 3000, in particular, have had on his music. The rapper told Rolling Stone that he often gets likened to Three Stacks when people try to describe his elastic flow. He doesn't find the comparison completely accurate, but he's humbled by it regardless. "It’s known that I love André 3000, like I love Stacks," he noted. "Bruh, I love Stacks... I feel like, 'Wow.' The guy’s a legend, go ahead." Smino plans to chart his own, path, however. "I feel like my gratitude for where I’m at will get me where I want to go," he asserted.

André 3000 and Big Boi continue to be forces in the music industry, and Smino told Like a Version that he hopes they like his "Roses" cover. "Man, I just hope they'll be proud that their music's still affecting us," he said. "That's the most, you know." We get the feeling the duo, and everyone else who watches the cover, will dig it.

