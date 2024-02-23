Smino Has Flows For Days On "Mister Misfit But Ain't Missed A Fit In Months"

If "mister misfit but ain't missed a fit in months" is your first time listening to Smino, you need to change that. The St. Louis rapper has been in the game for about a decade now but really got on a lot of people's radar in 2021-2022. The latter is when he released his infectious and fun LP Luv 4 Rent. He does not drop too often, but when he does it is always a treat.

Case and point is his latest single "mister misfit but ain't missed a fit in months." For now, it is currently up on YouTube only. But with it having an official cover art, it will eventually make its way to streaming. If you are new to Smino's music one thing to know is that he is one of the best when it comes to cadences and flows.

Listen To "Mister Misfit But Ain't Missed A Fit In Months" By Smino

Hopefully, this is the start of a rollout for a new project. But, for now we are going to enjoy this for what it is right now. This one is a pure banger from the beat to the lyricism. Be sure to check out the music video above to be amazed by Smino's endless talent.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "mister misfit but ain't missed a fit in months," by Smino? Is this his best performances flow wise, why or why not? Does he need to drop another solo album this year? Does he deserve more love as being one of the best in game right now? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Smino. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Okay, Mr. Misfit, but I ain't missed a fit in months (Okay)

Did some rich s***, buy some Gucci Pampers for my Runtz

I did so much brain, I know my mind put on a new one

I guess what they say about the mind kinda true, huh? (Damn)

We watched the color just turn on me, a purp was in the face

