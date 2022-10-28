It’s felt like an eternity since Smino’s last album, Noir. In the past four years, the Missouri-born rapper unveiled a slew of singles to hold fans over, from Yebba’s 2021 record, “Louie Bag” to the COLORS debut on “Rice N Gravy.”

Today, Smino finally came through with his latest body of work, Luv 4 Rent and it surely doesn’t disappoint. The 15-song opus finds Smino pushing his sonic boundaries further and further establishing himself as a singular voice of the Mid-West.

The project boasts a wide-range of collaborations. J. Cole appears on the bluesy single, “90 Proof,” while Doechii and Fatman Scoop bring an early 2000s nostalgic bounce on “Pro Freak.” Lil Uzi Vert also enters Smino’s world on “Pudgy.” Other appearances on the project include Cruza, Kal Banx, Lucky Daye Phoelix, Cory Henry, Ravyn Lenae and Reggie.

Smino Luv 4 Rent Tracklist