Smino Is Charismatic As Ever On “Mr. Pinterest”

It is a shame that we have not heard a lot from Smino this year. Although, he might be just in time, as it seems a new project is due fairly soon. A few months ago - March to be specific - the St. Louis prodigy put out a single "Wyoming Freestyle." Now, he is back with another off-the-dome performance with "Mr. Pinterest." It is currently available on Soundcloud and YouTube only, unfortunately. But boy oh boy does this song sound fun and there might be more to come from Smino.

Smino gave us a true gem back in 2022 with Luv 4 Rent. Standout singles like "90 Proof" featuring J. Cole, and deeper cuts such as "No L's," shaped this into a fun listen from front to back. While it has been hard not to hear from the dexterous rapper consistently, it is nice to see him perfecting his sound. That is what he has done with "Mr. Pinterest."

Listen To "Mr. Pinterest" From Smino

There are bars o' plenty on this track and lots of funny ones too. You can find some of them down below. However, what is also really exciting to see is what Smino leaves in the description box underneath the music video. "kant be sad… sad2 otw." We are not sure if this is a song or album title. But, whatever it is, any new music is a welcome sight for us.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new single from Smino, "Mr. Pinterest?" Does this song have you excited for a new album from him? Is this the best single he has ever put out?

Quotable Lyrics:

I been talkin 2 myself

People call me krazy das alright

Shawty throwin sexy redd flaags

Bout 2 skeyeeyye all onna her body

I - been ballin since high school Jayson Tatum Chaminade

Das dat Saint Louis pride

