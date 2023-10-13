Julia Fox Shows Her Panties Shamelessly During NYC Memoir Tour: Photo

There's not much about Julia Fox that screams "conventional," so it's not much of a surprise to see her donning such bold fashions while promoting her new Down the Drain memoir. In the long-awaited book, the Italian-born creative finally discusses her tumultuous childhood and teen years, including her past with drug abuse and the first few years of her career after rising to fame for her work alongside Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems. Like many authors do, Fox has been on a press tour to promote her work, even confidently wearing panties outside of her pants for an appearance in the Big Apple on Thursday (October 12).

Paparazzi photos captured yesterday show the mother of one looking ethereal in her all-white outfit. Her tiny top sat all the way off her shoulders, resting by her elbows, with sheer fabric wrapping around her black-manicured hands as gloves. Her thong-cut bottoms sat high up on her hips, almost blending in with the low-waist trousers beneath. Not everyone could pull off such a look, but as per usual, Fox did it with total confidence.

Julia Fox's Down the Drain Memoir Tells the Starlet's Unusual Life Story

Julia Fox outside FOX Studios on October 12, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

In contrast to that look, New Yorkers also saw the fashionista sporting leggings with a heart-shaped cutout in the butt later on in the week. Nearly her entire behind was visible in the controversial garment, aside from the small strip of fabric that was covered by her black thong.

One of the most talked about facets of Julia Fox's memoir so far is her short-lived relationship with Kanye West. The pair began dating after a wild night in Miami to begin 2022, but within just a few weeks, creative and emotional differences pulled them apart. Read what the author had to say at the link below, and click the via at the very bottom to see more of her spicy book tour looks that we can't share on HNHH.

