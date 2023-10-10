Julia Fox Sports Tiny White Bow Bra To Promote New Book

Julia Fox is no stranger to unique outfits, but she's normally slaying them. That's also the case in a new Instagram post she made. The reel was intended to promote her book but it got people talking a lot more about her fit. In the video, she discusses her new memoir Down The Drain which just released today. In the video, she even has a copy of the book herself and directs fans to where they can get their own with "~ L I N K I N B I O ~" as the caption of the post. The book takes readers behind the scenes in Fox's life and is expected to comment on dozens of high-profile topics and scandals she's engaged with during her time in the spotlight.

Most of the comments on the post, however, focus on Fox's stunning looks and unique white lace bow top. Celebs filter into the comments as well like when Amber Rose leaves a trio of heart-eye emojis. Other fans lofted praise onto her even further. "Wait u look so beautiful tho," one writes, "i must be in heaven because this look isn’t off this earth sis," another one agrees. Check out the full video and all the fan reactions below.

Read More: Julia Fox’s NYFW Style Makes A Statement, Actress Wears Heart-Shaped Pasties & Braids: Photos

Julia Fox's Outfit Turns Heads Once Again

As details have emerged via Fox's new memoir, it's shed light on her high-profile relationship with Kanye West. In one particularly blunt moment, she claims that she was merely a "puppet" that West was using to spite his ex Kim Kardashian after their divorce.

In the memoir, she explains quite a bit more on how her short stint with West happened. She shared details on how they met, how the romance developed, and how it ultimately fizzled out. What do you think of the bra Julia Fox wears in a new video promoting her new memoir? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Julia Fox’s Body Is Shredded In New Promotional Video For “Down The Drain” Memoir: Watch

[Via]