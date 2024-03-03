Big Boi Reunites With Andre 3000, Jokes About His Flute Playing

Big Boi shared a video and picture of himself meeting up with his Outkast partner, Andre 3000, on Instagram, Saturday night. In doing so, he joked about the rapper’s flute skills following the release of his first solo album, New Blue Sun. The project sees Andre venture away from hip-hop and into ambient music.

“Antwan & Andre Flutie Hoooooo,” Big Boi captioned the post with a UFO emoji. Fans were thrilled to see them together again. “Why does it feel so good seeing them together,” one asked. Another fan wrote: “It's crazy that in 1995 they told the whole world on stage that the 'south got something to say' and they where dismissed.. now they are literal Hip Hop Icons and the south has killed the game as far as quality music and bangers.. manifestation is real.”

Big Boi & Andre 3000 Perform In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 10: Big Boi and Andre 3000 of OutKast Perform at OneFest at Lakewood. Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The meet-up sparks the obvious question as to whether Big Boi and Andre 3000 will ever work on new music together again as Outkast. Andre addressed that question during an interview with CBS Mornings back in December. “No, to be honest,” he said at the time when asked whether Big Boi has pressed him to team up again. “No but I think because he knows who I am and knows what gets me going, knows what inspires me, knows when I’m excited about something. So I think in that sense, he’s never pushed that issue. But I’m sure like, I want another Outkast album. Yeah, like in my mind – but see, that’s the thing. That’s the human side. I want an OutKast album a long time ago. And honestly for me as an individual, it would be gratifying to me to put out a solo rap situation. But not for nobody else at this point. It’s for me because I actually like the challenge of, ‘How could I make this part of my life interesting and rhyme in words?’ You know what I mean? Like how can I do that? So yeah, it’s still a challenge. So I think hopefully with will and intent, something will happen.”

Andre 3000 & Big Boi Meet Up

Check out the reunion between the Outkast rappers above.

