Andre 3000 Reveals He Got Big Boi Into Deep Sea Fishing

Even though it doesn't seem like there's an Outkast reunion on the horizon any time soon, there doesn't appear to be any bad blood between Andre 3000 and Big Boi. In fact, Andre recently revealed on Questlove's podcast Questlove Supreme that he accidentally shared a surprising hobby with his fellow former Outkast rapper that Big Boi has picked up.

The discussion started with a rumor about Andre 3000, of which there are many as he's a notoriously mysterious artist. The particular rumor they discussed is that Andre is really into fishing, something he denies. But it did serve as the springboard into a different and surprisingly hilarious anecdote about deep sea fishing. “I invited Big Boi on a couple of them and Big Boi, he’s been running with it. Big Boi goes out and deep sea fishes all the time," Andre explains. Listen to the full hilarious sequence on the podcast below.

Andre 3000 is fresh off of releasing an album that left fans and fellow rappers divided. He dropped his debut album New Blue Sun last months after years of anticipation building up. On the album, he shifted his style dramatically wandering away from hip-hop altogether. Instead, the album is an ambient jazz project with long instrumental compositions that prominently feature Andre playing the flute.

The album has prompted dozens of responses from Andre's contemporaries sharing their thoughts on the project. Artists like RZA, Lupe Fiasco, and Big Gipp came to his defense praising both the album itself and the bold artistic risk he took releasing it. Fans and critics were more divided on the project. Many fans who were anticipating a rap sound came away from New Blue Sun disappointed even though Andre warned when he announced the project that there would be "no bars." Critics who were more familiar with ambient jazz music are also divided on how compelling Andre's take on the style actually is. What do you think of Andre 3000 getting Big Boi into deep-sea fishing? Let us know in the comment section below.

