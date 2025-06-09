Andre 3000 Reunites With Big Boi After Treating Fans To An Impromptu Flute Show

BY Cole Blake 573 Views
Firefly Music Festival - Day 3
DOVER, DE - JUNE 21: Big Boi (L) and Andre 3000 of Outkast perform onstage during day 3 of the Firefly Music Festival on June 21, 2014 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Firefly Music Festival)
Despite the meet-up in Atlanta, fans shouldn't expect another Outkast album from Andre 3000 and Big Boi anytime soon.

Andre 3000 surprised fans by performing his flute at a parking lot in Atlanta, last week, with his longtime Outkast collaborator, Big Boi, in attendance. As caught by 11Alive, Andre also posed for pictures with fans and chatted with others in attendance. Big Boi ended up sharing a photo of himself and Andre on Instagram afterward with the caption: "Saxxx & Stacks."

Fans in the comments section of Big Boi's post were thrilled to see the two back together again. "I don't think the people around them are realizing how rare and outstanding it is to see these brothers standing side by side in public," one user wrote. "They may communicate and see each other, along with their families, in private, but this is a beautiful oddity. This is a phenomenon. Imagine seeing Mick Jagger and Keith Richards at the mall. Or Simon and Garfunkel at a cook out. Same level of magic in this pic." Plenty of others shared fire emojis and called for a new Outkast album.

Will There Be An Outkast Reunion?

Regardless of fans' requests, Andre 3000 has downplayed the chances of ever making another album with Big Boi. “I think it’s a chemistry thing,” he told Rolling Stone, last year.. “We have to be wanting to do it. It’s hard for me to make a rap, period, you know? And sometimes I’m in the belief of, ‘Let things be.’”

“It was a great time in life, and our chemistry was at a certain place that was undeniable,” Andre added. "... It probably should not last forever. It’s not like a product. In the end, we did give a product, but what made that product was a certain time in both of our lives. It’s not like we’re Coca-Cola, where it’s this formula that you can always press a button and it’ll happen. I think the audience feels that way. But the audience never knows what it takes to make what they’re getting. I can’t blame them for that.” The two released their final album, Idlewild, in 2006.

