Outkast's Big Boi Never Imagined Making The Rock N' Roll Hall-of-Fame Until The Nomination

OutKast, which consist of Big Boi and Andre 3000, stands as the only hip-hop act nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, making their path to induction unusually direct. The Atlanta have remained iconic despite not performing together in over a decade. Their nomination, arriving years after becoming eligible in 2019, feels both overdue and momentous.

The Hall’s voting body placed OutKast near the top of its tally, reflecting their immense industry respect. Yet the group currently ranks 12th in the public Fan Vote, highlighting a rare divide between critical acclaim and popular momentum. That gap, the largest among all nominees, raises questions about how the group’s legacy resonates with younger or more casual fans. Still, the support from the Hall’s insiders suggests a strong likelihood of induction. Both André and Big Boi acknowledged the nomination through a shared post on social media, directing fans to cast their votes. While André declined to elaborate in interviews, Big Boi opened up about the honor. He recalled his surprise at even being in the conversation. “It’s like the last Infinity Stone in my Thanos glove,” he said. “We never imagined this when we started out.”

Big Boi, who previously inducted Kate Bush into the Hall, said he “definitely” plans to attend the ceremony if OutKast is honored. For him, the nomination places the group within a lineage of artists he grew up revering. “When you hear ‘Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,’ you think of the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Who. Being mentioned alongside names like that—people who shaped the sound of generations—that’s not something we ever expected.”