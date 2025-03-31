Big Boi Reveals He Has A Solo Album On The Way With Some Help From Killer Mike

The chances of OutKast reuniting have been pretty much nonexistent for years. But could that happen soon? Our opinion has slightly changed after this exciting announcement from Big Boi. Per Uproxx, the legendary Georgia rapper is currently working on a new solo album. He revealed this in a short clip from what looks to be a studio. Helping him spread the word about this is fellow in-state icon, Killer Mike. "Live from Stankonia. Killer Kill from the 'Ville," Big Boi said while the RTJ MC added, "Oh he got music, man." "Working on the new album we just had to fight off 50 Stormtroopers. This one of them n****s' arms," he added while holding the Star Wars character prop.

It's unclear what that could mean for this untitled LP, but the announcement is exciting enough. With Killer Mike being a part of this reveal, it's got us wondering how much he will be featured on Big Boi's album. Executive producer? Guest rapper? Songwriter? We will just have to wait and see. A release date was not a part of the clip, but we have to assume it will be out before the end of 2025. Fans in the comment section are absolutely stoked regardless though, and it should be a moment for sure.

When Was The Last Big Boi Solo Album?

Of course, this will follow up on Big Boi's partner in rhyme's last album, New Blue Sun. Of course, Andre 3000's was an all-woodwind project with no rapping whatsoever. That left many folks upset, especially since it was his first-ever solo album. But maybe he can redeem himself a little bit by rapping alongside his other half. Then, hopefully when that happens, they will be inspired to make another OutKast record.