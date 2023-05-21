Killer Mike
- MusicKiller Mike Discloses That "MICHAEL" Is Part One Of An Album Trilogy"I wanna cut deeper. There’s deeper levels to go, you know," Mike said.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBenzino On Why He Created The Source Awards: "We Control The Narrative"Benzino says people should stop supporting the Grammys.By Tallie Spencer
- RelationshipsKiller Mike Reveals Son's Kidney Transplant Went Smoothly: ReportLife's been hectic for Mike, but this is a sign that things will get back on track soon. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicRun The Jewels: Where Are They Now?There hasn't been a new Run The Jewels album in nearly 4 years. Here's a look at what Killer Mike and El-P have been working on since then.By TeeJay Small
- SongsKiller Mike Adds Damian Marley For Reggae Flip Of "RUN"Killer Mike keeps finding creative ways to spruce up "MICHAEL." By Zachary Horvath
- SongsKiller Mike's "MOTHERLESS" Receives Tear-Jerking Remake With Robert Glasper & Eryn Allen KaneIf this does not make you cry or have you think deeper about life, then we do not know what to tell you. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKiller Mike Reveals How He Got Young Nudy On The Deluxe Version Of "MICHAEL"Sometimes you have to pull out all the stops. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesKiller Mike's Deluxe Version Of "MICHAEL" Adds JID, T.I., Jacquees, And Young NudyKiller Mike originally released one of these songs on September 8.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicAnthony Fantano Is A "Colonizer" & "Outsider," According To Killer MikeOn his YouTube review channel, Fantano gave Killer Mike's new "MICHAEL" album a 6/10.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKiller Mike Says Black People Will Be Harmed By Gun Control LawsThe MC says the focus should be on gun safety.By Noah Grant
- MusicKiller Mike "Michael" ReviewMore than a decade after the release of R.A.P. Music, Atlanta firebrand rapper Killer Mike returns with his most personal album to date.By Mike Fugere
- MusicKiller Mike Reveals He Chose Rap Over Being A PilotMike took a pretty significant detour early on.By Noah Grant
- MixtapesKiller Mike Drops First Solo Album In A Decade, "MICHAEL"Mike is still on top of his game.By Noah Grant
- Original ContentKiller Mike's Business Ventures Outside Of MusicKiller Mike has expanded his repertoire into business ventures outside of music.By Wyatt Westlake