Killer Mike Enlists El-P & Rock D The Legend For "Black Ops 6" Track "Detonator"

Whether you like it or not, Killer Mike has been having one of his most successful years in his storied career. Since the release of MICHAEL and its deluxe last summer, he's been on one heck of a tear. The solo sophomore album went onto take multiple categories at this year's GRAMMY Awards , upsetting one fan base in particular along the way. Those incredible achievements didn't make him complacent, though. He went on to drop Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival, Songs For Sinners And Saints on August 2, a continuation of that rap/gospel mixture. Now, Killer Mike is working with video game giant Activision for a new single called "Detonator". The record is essentially the theme song for the upcoming Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 which drops on October 25.

Hip-hop and this iconic video game series have been linked together for quite a while. Eminem did a similar thing for Call Of Duty: Ghosts with "Survival" back in 2013. Now, its Killer Mike's turn and he's recruiting some close friends to help him. Rapper Rock D The Legend and MC/producer El-P are here to bring this thing to life, and it's always a blast to see the Run The Jewels reconnect. It's been quite a bit since we've gotten a new project from the duo. If you remember, 2020 was the year when they put out the fourth RTJ tape. El-P did contribute to MICHAEL, but hearing Mike over his good buddy's production is always a treat. "Detonator" comes with a music video, which you can view below, and the song is also out now on DSPs.