Killer Mike has brought along some Atlanta legends for his new single. His new song “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” features contributions from Andre 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane. The track is the fifth taste Mike has given fans of his upcoming album Michael. It’s yet another song stacked with talent following appearances from Young Thug, El-P, and Thankugoorsir on previous tracks. The song continues the trend of gospel-inspired hip-hop that has run throughout all the singles so far. It opens with verses from both Future and Andre before Mike himself even appears on the song.

The track almost didn’t end up having Andre 3000 on it at all. Mike revealed a few weeks ago that Andre had second thoughts about the song and tried to back out after recording his verse. He claims that after hearing Eryn Allen Kane’s contribution to the song, Andre changed his mind and gave the okay to release the track. Killer Mike reportedly spent over $500k of his own money on his upcoming new project. Michael drops later this week and “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” is the final single for the album.

Killer Mike’s New Star-Studded Song

Michael is Killer Mike’s first solo project in over 10 years. His previous solo outing R.A.P Music was fully produced by New York MC El-P. The pair went on to continue working together as Run The Jewels. They’ve dropped 4 albums under that project, most recently RTJ4 in 2020. Their song “Chase Me” with Danger Mouse and Big Boi was nominated for the Best Rap Song Grammy in 2018. Michael will be Killer Mike’s first album not produced by El-P since 2011’s Pledge.

Earlier this year Killer Mike joined some other Atlanta artists on a new single. T.I. and Young Booke’s “The Real A” features a verse standout verse from Mike. What do you think about Killer Mike and company’s new track? Let us know in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Man, I’m a villain with killin’‘

So I’m never chillin’, I gotta make millions

I used to be dope with the dealin’, but that got a ceilin’

And we know the usual endin’

