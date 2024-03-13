Benny The Butcher Lists Tyler, The Creator, Kendrick Lamar, And More As His Dream Collaborators

Benny The Butcher isn't shy about bringing up other rappers that he admires. It was just last month that he labeled J. Cole as the "best rapper alive." The pair have crossed paths before teaming up for the hit "Johnny P's Caddy" back in 2021. Benny also recently scored a big time collaboration with Lil Wayne. The two worked together on "Big Dog" from Benny's newest album Everybody Can't Go. Despite all the impressive collaborations he's already pulled off, he has even more artists he'd love to work with.

Benny used a recent interview with Amazon Music as an opportunity to elaborate on his roster of dream collaborators. It started with his admiration for Tyler, The Creator. “He do what he want to do because he realize it’s him it’s nothing else," Benny explained. But when pressed on other artists he wants to work with he had even more to say. “Man, definitely guys who I’ve been naming like Wayne, Kendrick … Killer Mike. He’s been going crazy lately. 38 Spesh — me and him about to do a project. He’s crazy. Just the guys who going to keep me sharp," Benny responded. Check out the full interview with Benny The Butcher below.

Benny The Butcher Wants To Work With Tyler, Kendrick, And Killer Mike

Earlier this year, Benny released his new album Everybody Can't Go. The project was originally announced last year and set for release in August but it faced numerous delays. In addition to "Big Dog" with Lil Wayne songs like "BRON" and "One Foot In" with Stove God Cooks have received praise from fans.

Last month, Benny claimed that he turned down a potential meeting with Donald Trump. His comments on the former president sparked controversy last year among rap fans. He responded by claiming that he would be keeping politics to himself going forward. What do you think of Benny The Butcher's list of potential collaborators? Who on the list do you most want to see him make a track with soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

