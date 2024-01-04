What Is Benny The Butcher's Best-Selling Album?

Benny The Butcher's albums always generate discussion amongst his listeners. Some of them have attained success in the mainstream lane which has divided his fanbase. This crossover success has allowed him to collab with current generation rap veterans like J. Cole and Lil Wayne. Nonetheless, the attention from these markets has brought more ears to his music. Benny also has his own label called Black Soprano Family. His labelmates often feature on his songs and he has full projects with them too.

Like his Griselda labelmates, Benny has released multiple projects in his career. The albums have been released through a variety of labels including his own imprint and Griselda. His upcoming album, Everybody Can’t Go, will be released through Def Jam. At this time, his best first-week sales album was Tana Talk 4 which debuted at #22 on the Billboard 200 Chart and #9 on the Billboard Rap Chart. It sold 20K units in its first week. Burden Of Proof peaked at #29 on the Billboard 200 and #15 on the Rap Chart and sold around 19K units in its first week. Tana Talk 3 did not chart at all.

The Legacy Of The Tana Talk Series

Benny The Butcher's albums and mixtapes have created multiple series' in his discography. These include American D.Boy, The Plugs I Met and of course, Tana Talk. The Tana Talk series is his most popular. Something special about is the rarity of the first project in the series. Even dedicated fans have had trouble finding it - Benny stated that he does not even have a copy of it anymore. Tana Talk 2 is available on YouTube and according to sources, released in 2009. It finds Benny rapping over other popular beats of the time period with a stylistically different approach than he currently has.

Tana Talk 3 was the album that introduced many people to Benny The Butcher’s music. 10 of the 14 songs on the project were produced by Daringer, the go-to producer for Griselda’s signature dark and gritty boom-bap sound. The Alchemist, who has a history with Benny and is a legendary producer in his own right, produced the other four. This project helped continue to push the wave of the Griselda movement. On it, Benny told authentic street tales that resonated with many listeners. Tana Talk 4 followed this technique but also had Benny speak on his success over the years and how these changes affected his life.

The Success Of Tana Talk 4

Benny The Butcher secured one of the biggest features of his career for the first single from this album. Titled “Johnny P’s Caddy,” the track features J. Cole. Cole has done a variety of surprising features over the last few years and this one was one of the most praised ones of 2022. The track was certified gold by the RIAA and was the first song from Benny’s discography to receive this certification. It was also the first song from any Griselda artist to receive it. The success of “Johnny P’s Caddy” undoubtedly encouraged new listeners to tap in with the full Tana Talk 4 album. The album also featured Boldy James, Stove God Cooks, and his day one collaborators Conway The Machine and Westside Gunn.

The Sound Of Tana Talk 4

Benny The Butcher’s albums sometimes can deviate from the signature Griselda sound. However, Tana Talk 4 sticks to the style of its predecessor. With production from Daringer and The Alchemist, the album contains the grimy, eerie and menacing production listeners know and love. Sometimes, the production can even get soulful, like the tracks “Johnny P’s Caddy” and “Weekend In The Perry’s.” One of the most unique tracks is “Thowy’s Revenge” produced by The Alchemist. It isn’t quite eerie or soulful but Benny still sounds comfortable on it. This one finds him talking about his past and ascension as an artist. The album closer “Mr. Chow Hall” showcases him speaking directly on the biggest events of his life in 2022. These events include him being shot and making a deal with Def Jam.

The track “Guerrero," which features Westside Gunn, quickly became a favorite amongst Benny’s listeners. Across haunting sounds from Daringer and Beat Butcha, Benny delivers arguably the most unique verse from the entire project. In it, he names track titles from both Tana Talk 3 and Burden of Proof, connecting them seamlessly. Listeners shared their excitement when hearing the song for the first time and how they were proud they recognized the song titles immediately.

Another unique track on Benny The Butcher’s Tana Talk 4 album is "10 More Commandments." As a student of the game, Benny has referenced those who came before him on tracks before. This song takes his homage to Biggie’s track “10 Crack Commandments” to the next level and updates it with his list of rules, including one that refers to social media. Additionally, the standout track “Tyson Vs. Ali” features Conway sharing how his own hard work allowed him to be successful just like Benny is.

Conclusion

Tana Talk 4 was something for the tried-and-true Benny fans and was a welcome entry into the series. Listeners praised this one for how it sounded truer to Benny’s core sound than some of his other releases. They also appreciated the insight they got into some things that had recently occurred in his life. As Benny becomes more and more successful, his listeners have realized his music is getting more diverse. However, they must draw their own conclusions on if they’re here for the expansion or not.

