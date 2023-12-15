Benny The Butcher "Everybody Can't Go": What We Know About His Def Jam Debut

The Griselda roster has remained busy this year, with major releases from Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine. However, Benny The Butcher has been musically silent for the most part. The Buffalo lyricist is gearing up for the release of his next album, Everybody Can’t Go, which officially drops on January 26, 2024. One of the most anticipated hip-hop albums of the new year, Benny’s next project will mark his major label debut for Def Jam. While Shady Records and Interscope handled the 2019 release of Griselda’s WWCD album, Benny never actually signed to the Eminem-led imprint. As we patiently await the release of Everybody Can’t Go, here is what we know so far about Benny The Butcher’s Def Jam debut.

Benny The Butcher’s Def Jam Debut

Benny The Butcher signed with Def Jam in 2021 under Snoop Dogg’s tutelage as a creative consultant for the label. Since then, the Griselda heavyweight did not drop any music under the label in the following years. His previous album, 2022’s Tana Talk 4 was released via Griselda Records and Empire Distribution, featuring the gold-certified and J. Cole-assisted “Johnny P’s Caddy.” During an appearance on Rap Radar, Benny explained the meaning behind the title of Everybody Can’t Go. “They not made like that. And you can’t dance to every song, you know what I’m saying? Everything is not for everybody. With new levels come new devils, and I want more. I want bigger for myself,” he said.

Everybody Can’t Go was initially announced back in April for an August 11th release date, but was subsequently delayed as clarified by Hit-Boy. Benny explained the setback, saying, "I wasn't as ready as I thought I was. Just know when you hear my s**t it's gonna be better than all this other s**t you've been hearing all year." With the update, he still referred to Everybody Can’t Go as an album of the year contender. In October, Benny The Butcher thanked fans for their patience before sharing a countdown to the announcement of the album’s lead single.

Produced By Close Collaborators

The Alchemist and Hit-Boy entirely produce Benny The Butcher's Def Jam debut, which comes as no surprise to hardcore Griselda fans. His musical history with both California producers runs deep. The Alchemist co-produced both Tana Talk 3 and Tana Talk 4 while Hit-Boy solely handled the production of 2020’s Burden Of Proof. During his update on Everybody Can’t Go, Hit-Boy told Elliott Wilson that he produced nine tracks on the album.

Benny told Rap Radar about his decision to only work with two producers. He cited The Alchemist and Hit-Boy as his “dream team” with whom he has been the most successful. “When it’s time to do this shit for the masses, I clicked them boys up together,” he said of them being the right fit for his major label debut. Benny also claimed that the album “will not be loaded with boom bap beats.” Benny expressed his intention of not allowing the traditional Griselda sound to artistically limit him and instead, "do things out of feeling."

Everybody Can’t Go Is Already Sounding Promising

With Everybody Can’t Go around the corner, Benny The Butcher’s Def Jam debut is already sounding promising based on the two singles that he released. The Alchemist-produced lead single, “Big Dog” features a ferocious verse from Lil Wayne. Benny and Weezy had previously worked together on “Timeless” and “Russian Roulette.” They also recently collaborated on “Oprah & Gayle” from Wayne’s and 2 Chainz's Welcome 2 Collegrove. The second and latest single from the album is “One Foot In,” produced by Hit-Boy and featuring Stove God Cooks. The Syracuse native and Griselda signee last worked with Benny on “Back 2x” from Tana Talk 4. While Benny has not yet shared an official tracklist, Everybody Can't Go reportedly includes 12 songs.

In October, Benny The Butcher boldly claimed that his upcoming album will be the best hip hop album to be released on Def Jam since DMX’s iconic 1998 debut, It’s Dark and Hell is Hot. Setting the bar incredibly high for himself, he is clearly confident in his next full-length release. The new year is shaping up to be an exciting one for the Griselda roster. With Benny’s next album arriving shortly and a possible sequel to WWCD, 2024 seems exciting for fans of the label. Be sure to check back in with HotNewHipHop for the latest updates.

