Benny The Butcher Gives Explanation For New Album Delay, But Still Calls It AOTY

While Benny The Butcher’s new album Everybody Can’t Go saw a delay, it’s still shaping up to be one of the best rap albums of the year. Moreover, the “Super Plug” rapper recently explained on social media why the album didn’t come out this week as expected. “My album ain’t coming out tonight or tomorrow,” he remarked in the clip. “I wasn’t as ready as I thought I was. Just know when you hear my s**t it’s gonna be better than all this other s**t you’ve been hearing all year.” With its announcement last year (and the proclamation that it would be the best Def Jam album since DMX’s debut), he’s building up a game-shifting release here.

Considering the Griselda affiliate’s incredible body of work so far, this doesn’t seem too hard of a promise to live up to for him. With the help of frequent collaborator Hit-Boy behind the boards for many tracks, Everybody Can’t Go is probably going to be just as good, if not better, than it would’ve been if it released this week. Furthermore, this is understandably not the only time that Benny The Butcher gassed up his own albums. For example, last year’s Tana Talk 4 was a strong album of the year contender as he predicted.

Benny The Butcher Speaks On Album Delay

Benny The Butcher explains "Everybody Can't Go" delay, still says it's album of the year https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/NKU7z85fpP — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 11, 2023

“While n***as be talking their s**t, who wanna bet my s**t go cr*zy when I drop Tana Talk 4?” Benny The Butcher said back then in an Instagram video. “If anybody doubting me, who wanna bet? What we talking about? Who wanna bet me? I know the same n***as who be talking that s**t. What are we doing right now? Album of the year, who wanna bet me right now? Album of the year for consideration, before it even came out or even heard a single. I got 10 bands to anyone’s five, and I got 20 bands to anyone’s 10. Who wants to take that bet?”

Meanwhile, this is a huge and wonderful year for the 38-year-old regardless of Everybody Can’t Go, though that’s certainly a plus. He recently announced that he married his longtime girlfriend. Congratulations to the newlyweds, and we wish them all the happiness in the world; specifically, we wish this album will be as good as it sounds on paper. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Benny The Butcher.

