delay
- MusicYNW Melly Re-Trial Delayed AgainWith jury selection moved to March, there is no scheduled start date for the trial itself.By Ben Mock
- GossipYNW Melly's Retrial Postponed, Judge Grants Motions To Exclude EvidenceJudge John Murphy's decision will give YNW Melly's team more time to prepare their defense.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYNW Melly's Murder Retrial Delayed Once AgainYNW Melly's murder trial will now begin in February.By Cole Blake
- CrimeYNW Melly Smiles In Court As Retrial Is Pushed BackYNW Melly remains confident that he'll be going home soon.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureYNW Bortlen's New Court Date RevealedYNW Bortlen was scheduled to appear in court today, but his hearing was pushed back.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBenny The Butcher Gives Explanation For New Album Delay, But Still Calls It AOTYThe Griselda-affiliated MC may not be as ready as he thought he was, but we're apparently not ready at all for what he cooked up.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHit-Boy Says Benny The Butcher's New Album Has Been DelayedFans may have to wait longer for Benny's latest effort.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicChief Keef's New Album "Almighty So 2" Delayed Again To OctoberWhile we don't have details as to why, this is the latest in multiple delays for the sequel to the fan-favorite 2013 mixtape.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicASAP Rocky Says His New Album Is Delayed Due To "Dummies" Leaking ItASAP Rocky wants people to stop leaking "Don't Be Dumb."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Producer Responds To Impatient Fans Asking About "Pink Tape"The rapper has fans getting a little annoyed about the wait.By Noah Grant
- MusicOffset Announces He's In "Album Mode" After Takeoff's Passing Prompted DelayThe Atlanta trap icon updated fans on his sophomore solo release via his Instagram story.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJuelz Santana On Why Lil Wayne Collab Album Wasn't ReleasedJuelz Santana says his collaborative album with Lil Wayne was held up due to "too much politics."By Cole Blake
- Music21 Savage On Why He & Drake Didn't Delay "Her Loss" After Takeoff's Death21 Savage says that he and Drake wanted to give fans a "lift-up."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureFulton County DA Files Motion To Delay YSL RICO Trial By Two MonthsDistrict Attorney Fani Willis' motion claims that more than a quarter of the suspects rounded up earlier this year currently do not have legal representation.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Pushes "2000" Album Back Due To Sample ClearancesJoey Bada$$ reveals that he doesn't have a new release date confirmed for "2000" yet. By Aron A.
- Pop Culture6ix9ine Slams Nicki Minaj For Threatening To Delay Her New Album6ix9ine called out Nicki Minaj for joking about delaying her upcoming album on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- MusicCurren$y Delays Alchemist-Produced "Half Moon Bay" Until 2022Spitta said Al wants to release the joint mixtape next year. By Taylor McCloud
- MoviesSteve-O Says "Jackass Forever" Delay Isn't Related To Bam Margera's LawsuitSteve-O says that the "Jackass Forever" delay isn't related to Bam Margera's lawsuit.By Cole Blake
- MusicSilk Sonic Delays Debut Album To Next YearSilk Sonic's debut album has been pushed back to next year.By Alex Zidel
- Movies"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" Has Been Delayed AgainTom Hardy's sequel gets another pushback. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJermaine Dupri Defends Kanye West After "DONDA" Delay: "Real A&R Sh*t"Jermaine Dupri defended Kanye West's "DONDA" delay and explained why he thinks it was done. By Cole Blake
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Delivers Update On Logan Paul FightFloyd Mayweather and Logan Paul were supposed to fight this month.By Alexander Cole
- TV"The Boondocks" Reboot Delayed, Slated For Late 2021 ReleaseThe ongoing pandemic has pushed back the series yet again. By hnhh