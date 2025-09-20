Lil Durk's Trial Delayed To January 2026 In Murder-For-Hire Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 749 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Durk Trial Delayed January 2026 Murder For Hire Case Hip Hop News
May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The other codefendants in this case agreed with the delay, but Lil Durk attempted to keep the original date or get an earlier trial alone.

It's been almost a year since federal authorities arrested Lil Durk and charged him with murder-for-hire, accusing him of setting up a 2022 attack on his rap rival Quando Rondo that led to the death of Rondo's cousin, Lul Pab. His trial was supposed to take place next month, but unfortunately for him, the court decided against their original plans.

Furthermore, according to new federal court documents reportedly obtained by Complex, the judge in this case officially delayed the trial's start date to January 20 of next year. This filing appeared in federal court on Wednesday (September 17) and also set a pre-trial hearing for January 7, 2026. Like earlier reports had suggested, the case's "unusual and complex nature," the amount of evidence, and the various codefendants in the situation are what justified this delay for both sides of the court. The filing claims that it is "unreasonable to expect preparation for pre-trial proceedings or for the trial itself within the time limits."

However, this is not what Lil Durk wanted. While prosecutors, his codefendants, and their defense attorneys agreed with the delay, he and his legal team hoped to maintain the original trial date of October of this year or at least sever him from that case so the court could try him individually.

Read More: Lil Durk's Mixtapes, Ranked

Lil Durk Young Thug Call
MLS: Inter Miami CF at Chicago Fire
Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk gestures during halftime of the game between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

We will see if the Chicago rapper or anyone else involved in the case addresses this delay in the near future. This has been a whirlwind to follow so far, so hopefully this delay helps both sides of the court assess the real facts.

Meanwhile, Lil Durk faced unexpected rap beef recently... Or at least, enough tensions and presumptions to cause drama. We're talking about a leaked Young Thug jail call that questions Durk's moves, which led to a brief social media exchange between Thugger and one of Smurk's OTF affiliates who took issue with Thug's words.

As Lil Durk's family and loved ones support him, this trial delay could either give him and his team a chance to focus or will provide more problems. All we can do is patiently wait for more updates.

Read More: Lil Durk's Attorney Says He Has No Concerns Following Lul Pab's Mother's Harrowing Statement

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Lil Durk Trial Could Delay 2026 Complex Case Hip Hop News Music Lil Durk Trial Could Face Delay Until 2026 Due To "Complex" Case 1.9K
STARRY Brings Lil Durk To Jackson State University To Surprise And Support Students At STARRY FIZZ FEST Music Lil Durk Reportedly Hit With New Charges In Federal Alleged Murder-For-Hire Case 466
Lil Durk Calls DJ Akademiks Prison Hip Hop News Music Lil Durk Leaves DJ Akademiks Stunned With Unforeseen Phone Call From Behind Bars 4.2K
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox Music Lil Durk Reportedly Arrives At Los Angeles Federal Prison Over Alleged Murder-For-Hire 23.3K
Comments 0