Lil Durk's Trial Delayed To January 2026 In Murder-For-Hire Case

It's been almost a year since federal authorities arrested Lil Durk and charged him with murder-for-hire, accusing him of setting up a 2022 attack on his rap rival Quando Rondo that led to the death of Rondo's cousin, Lul Pab. His trial was supposed to take place next month, but unfortunately for him, the court decided against their original plans.

Furthermore, according to new federal court documents reportedly obtained by Complex, the judge in this case officially delayed the trial's start date to January 20 of next year. This filing appeared in federal court on Wednesday (September 17) and also set a pre-trial hearing for January 7, 2026. Like earlier reports had suggested, the case's "unusual and complex nature," the amount of evidence, and the various codefendants in the situation are what justified this delay for both sides of the court. The filing claims that it is "unreasonable to expect preparation for pre-trial proceedings or for the trial itself within the time limits."

However, this is not what Lil Durk wanted. While prosecutors, his codefendants, and their defense attorneys agreed with the delay, he and his legal team hoped to maintain the original trial date of October of this year or at least sever him from that case so the court could try him individually.

Lil Durk Young Thug Call

We will see if the Chicago rapper or anyone else involved in the case addresses this delay in the near future. This has been a whirlwind to follow so far, so hopefully this delay helps both sides of the court assess the real facts.

Meanwhile, Lil Durk faced unexpected rap beef recently... Or at least, enough tensions and presumptions to cause drama. We're talking about a leaked Young Thug jail call that questions Durk's moves, which led to a brief social media exchange between Thugger and one of Smurk's OTF affiliates who took issue with Thug's words.