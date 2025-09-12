Lil Durk Trial Could Face Delay Until 2026 Due To "Complex" Case

We haven't heard much from Lil Durk since his arrest last year beyond a new album Deep Thoughts and some YSL tension. But according to Billboard, we might get a massive update in his murder-for-hire trial, which is set to begin next month.

However, a new court filing on Friday (September 12) from both prosecutors and several codefendants' attorneys suggests that the court delay the trial from October to January. Their arguments in favor of this on this proposed delay circle around the "unusual and complex" nature of the case overwhelming the defense team in their preparations.

Interestingly enough, it seems like Smurk doesn't agree with this move. "Defendant Banks does not join in the stipulation to continue the trial in this matter," the motion for this agreement reportedly read. Nevertheless, federal authorities want him to comply with the delay regardless. They believe this move would "constitute a reasonable period of delay" and still protect the Chicago rapper's constitutional rights.

As for how Lil Durk could respond to this, he and his legal team might oppose the motion for delay or attempt to sever his case in order to try it as originally scheduled. At press time, no statement from himself, his legal team, or other parties in this case has suggested a path forward.

Lil Durk Trial

May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, the motion also omitted the names of two codefendants: Keith Jones and Kavon London Grant. As such, it's unclear if they consent to the proposed delay or if they oppose it. We will see if they or their legal teams clarify their stance publicly or in court.

Speaking of codefendants, this Lil Durk case for alleged murder-for-hire also includes alleged OTF affiliates Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Asa Houston, and the aforementioned Grant. Two other codefendants, Davin Brain Lindsey and the aforementioned Jones, are two alleged Chicago gang members.