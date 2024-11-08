Lil Durk Reportedly Hit With New Charges In Federal Alleged Murder-For-Hire Case

Smurk is in more trouble now.

Lil Durk reportedly received new federal charges in his alleged murder-for-hire case late Thursday night (November 7) via a new superseding federal grand jury indictment. For those unaware, authorities arrested him for allegedly conspiring to murder rival Quando Rondo in retaliation for the murder of King VOn, and for allegedly contributing to the murder of Rondo's cousin Lul Pab in Los Angeles. The Justice Department announced today (Friday, November 8) that they issued this new indictment against the Chicago rapper following the criminal complaint-based indictment from October. He is the lead defendant in this new indictment, which reportedly hit him with two new felony charges.

As for the charges against Lil Durk, the superseding federal grand jury indictment lists the following alleged crimes: one count of conspiracy, one count of using interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire that resulted in loss of life, and one count of the alleged use, carry, and discharge of firearms and a machine gun, plus possession of these guns to further a violent crime that resulted in death. In addition, the new indictment charged various other individuals in alleged connection with the August 2022 murder of Lul Pab in Los Angeles.

Lil Durk At A Chicago Fire Game

Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk gestures during halftime of the game between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Furthermore, these individuals that federal authorities charged in the Lil Durk case are 28-year-old Kavon London Grant ("Vonnie" or "Cuz" of Atlanta, Georgia), 33-year-old Deandre Dontrell Wilson ("DeDe" of Chicago, Illinois), 33-year-old Keith Jones ("Flacka" of Gary, Indiana), 33-year-old David Brian Lindsey ("Browneyez" of Addison, Illinois), and 36-year-old Asa Houston ("Boogie" of Chicago, Illinois). All six defendants will presumably attend Los Angeles court to make their pleas. As for Smurk himself, he reportedly awaits transfer to L.A. without bond from a Miami prison cell, the city where federal authorities arrested him after learning of his alleged travel plans.

Allegedly, the men responsible for attempting to carry out the alleged hit on Quando Rondo and for the murder of Lul Pab used finances from Lil Durk and his OTF collective and record label. This allegedly included funds for flights, ski masks, hotel room bookings, and more. In this complicated case, we still have little information as to how it will progress and when we will see a trial.