Fans In Ghana March In Support Of Lil Durk Amid His Incarceration

Durk's really "The Voice."

Fans and loved ones of Lil Durk have been showering him with love and support since his murder-for-hire arrest last week. Whether it be the "Free Durk" movement on social media platforms, other rappers and artists having his back, or family speaking out, he's been getting good treatment. Some of it has led to some backlash. Take for instance his 10-year-old son Zayden. He put out a statement thanking his father's fanbase for the backing and advocating on his behalf. However, it was very clearly written by the rapper's PR team. This led to quite a large camp calling out his reps for getting his child involved, especially given his age.

But if there's one thing to take away from all of this is that there's a real persistence around clearing Durk's image. Loyal listeners are doing their thing by increasing his streaming numbers by a considerable amount. In addition, there are people from all over the world marching in protest you could say. There's video proof of this, thanks to DJ Akademiks.

Lil Durk's Reach Is Far And Wide

As you can see in the video above, fans in Ghana are doing what they can to make their voices heard. There are people walking with OTF (Only The Family) flags and wearing t-shirts and there are tons of them. Some were vibing with it, while others are a little more upset and dismissive. "This is max level unemployment activities," one IG user replies to the clip. "Ghanaians just need any reason to gather and celebrate 😂" another quips. Say you want, but Durk clearly has affected a lot of people in a positive way, and they are doing whatever they can to give back to him during this time of uncertainty.