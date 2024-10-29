Burna Boy Appears To Call For Lil Durk's Release With Series Of Controversial Statements

There are also some sources saying this is a result of Burna's conflict with another Nigerian artist Speed Darlington.

At the end of work week last week, Lil Durk and five alleged OTF (Only The Family) members were arrested. Overall, the charges include for murder-for-hire involving a death, use of a machine gun in a violent crime, and conspiracy to conduct murder-for-hire. It's all in connection to the attempted murder of Georgia rapper Quando Rondo. It occurred in 2022 but instead of taking his life, it wound up tragically taking Rondo's cousin, Saviay’a Robinson. On top of this, we have come to learn that someone within OTF had allegedly been wearing a wire for a couple of years and feeding authorities information about Lil Durk.

OTF Jam is the alleged man in question right now, but there's still so much more to uncover and unpack. Since this bombshell, especially Jam's wire, fans of Durk's have been pushing heavily for his release. As of late Monday night, Nigerian rapper and singer Burna Boy seems to be joining the protestors thanks to a collection of statements from IG Stories. "The streets ain't what it used to be," he began. "The old rules no longer apply. The way I see it, everybody is a civilian now... No more sliding, just sue your opps to court and take they money. 😂" According to Within Nigeria, this seems to be in relation to a conflict with contemporary, Speed Darlington. Burna reportedly filed a petition against him for cyberstalking.

Burna Boy's Statements About Lil Durk Lead To A Heated Debate

However, in a separate IG Story following the one above, Burna Boy would champion the release of Lil Durk. "Free SMURK." All of these comments stirred up some debate amongst the internet, with it being caused by some discrediting the validity of Burna's words. In general, those nonbelievers don't think he's "street" enough to be talking about gangs. "This tweet was posed to come from Boosie not no damn Burnaboy 😂😂😂" This led to a barrage of responses from others putting these types of people on blast for being naive about how dangerous other countries like Nigeria are. Bolstering their arguments further is the fact that Burna was arrested by Lagos officials for attempted murder back in 2010, according to Naija Gists.

However, in a separate IG Story following the one above, Burna Boy would champion the release of Lil Durk. "Free SMURK." All of these comments stirred up some debate amongst the internet, with it being caused by some discrediting the validity of Burna's words. In general, those nonbelievers don't think he's "street" enough to be talking about gangs. "This tweet was posed to come from Boosie not no damn Burnaboy 😂😂😂" This led to a barrage of responses from others putting these types of people on blast for being naive about how dangerous other countries like Nigeria are. Bolstering their arguments further is the fact that Burna was arrested by Lagos officials for attempted murder back in 2010, according to Naija Gists.